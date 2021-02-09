Vmware Inc (VMW) COO, Products & Cloud Services Rangarajan (raghu) Raghuram Sold $865,274 of Shares

COO, Products & Cloud Services of Vmware Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rangarajan (raghu) Raghuram (insider trades) sold 5,942 shares of VMW on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $145.62 a share. The total sale was $865,274.

VMWare Inc provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. It is engaged in the development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. VMware Inc has a market cap of $61.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.660000 with a P/E ratio of 39.28 and P/S ratio of 5.43. VMware Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated VMware Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with VMware Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

