Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen Sold $594,360 of Shares

EVP, COO of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carrie E. Hansen (insider trades) sold 23,073 shares of AMK on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $25.76 a share. The total sale was $594,360.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.080000 with and P/S ratio of 3.91.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of AMK stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.24% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 101 shares of AMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $25.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.19% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AMK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 4.32% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 2,756 shares of AMK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 200 shares of AMK stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $25.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 23,073 shares of AMK stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $25.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of AMK stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $25.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 29,816 shares of AMK stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $24.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since.

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 8,109 shares of AMK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $23.76. The price of the stock has increased by 9.76% since.

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AMK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $24.24. The price of the stock has increased by 7.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMK, click here