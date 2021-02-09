Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Heico Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HEI.A, EFA, HEI, TTD, U, FICO, IWM, MKTX, AYX, GS, AMT, MDT, CBOE, MAR, UNH, TMO, QCOM, VV, MDLZ, LAMR, TFC, ABT, ACN, AZN, SNAP, C, CCI, DHR, ZBRA, EPD, EXC, TRV, HON, NFLX, AMRN, ATHX,

HEI.A, EFA, HEI, TTD, U, FICO, IWM, MKTX, AYX, GS, AMT, MDT, CBOE, MAR, UNH, TMO, QCOM, VV, MDLZ, LAMR, TFC, ABT, ACN, AZN, SNAP, C, CCI, DHR, ZBRA, EPD, EXC, TRV, HON, NFLX, AMRN, ATHX, Added Positions: AAPL, SCHX, VEA, VWO, SCHA, BA, JPM, VIG, AMZN, FB, PEP, NKE, JNJ, MCD, PFE, VZ, INTC, MRK, GE, AMGN, WMT, SBUX, IYW, CMCSA, GOOGL, HBAN, DIS, LMT, MMM, ORCL, DNP, PM, SHW, ABBV, KO, IBM, HD, XOM, BNDX, BAC, MO, GOOG, LLY, T, GM, PG, DUK, ENB, CAT, V, CHY, UBER, D, BRK.B, F, FNB,

AAPL, SCHX, VEA, VWO, SCHA, BA, JPM, VIG, AMZN, FB, PEP, NKE, JNJ, MCD, PFE, VZ, INTC, MRK, GE, AMGN, WMT, SBUX, IYW, CMCSA, GOOGL, HBAN, DIS, LMT, MMM, ORCL, DNP, PM, SHW, ABBV, KO, IBM, HD, XOM, BNDX, BAC, MO, GOOG, LLY, T, GM, PG, DUK, ENB, CAT, V, CHY, UBER, D, BRK.B, F, FNB, Reduced Positions: IVV, BND, VTV, VTI, TOTL, VUG, VYM, SPYV, VOT, VOE, IEFA, BSV, VO, AGG, IJR, FIS, BIV, TSLA, FUN, CVX, VNQ, VMBS, QUAL, MUB, RTX, MSFT, VBR, FE, NEE, CSCO, BLV, MA, LYG, WELL, TGT, ADP, DSL, VXUS,

IVV, BND, VTV, VTI, TOTL, VUG, VYM, SPYV, VOT, VOE, IEFA, BSV, VO, AGG, IJR, FIS, BIV, TSLA, FUN, CVX, VNQ, VMBS, QUAL, MUB, RTX, MSFT, VBR, FE, NEE, CSCO, BLV, MA, LYG, WELL, TGT, ADP, DSL, VXUS, Sold Out: VEU, SWK, SCHP, MGC, KSU,

For the details of Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurum+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 158,026 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,536 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 803.79% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 195,361 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 421,539 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 665,525 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.21%

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.51 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $109.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.18 and $135.47, with an estimated average price of $122.26. The stock is now traded at around $131.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $864.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $476.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 803.79%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 305,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 339,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 665,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.04%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 328,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 192.43%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $116.22 and $133.45, with an estimated average price of $126.68.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92.