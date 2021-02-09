Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Tiffany, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Investment company Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells M&T Bank Corp, Tiffany, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. As of 2020Q4, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owns 833 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WHR, BEPC, CNXC, FL, VIAC, TWTR, PLUG, LAD, MET, RUN, SRPT, DAR, IAA, PSN, UBER, PINS, NFE, GH, RDFN, APPN, IRTC, VIACA, NVAX, PENN, NTRA, HRB, FRPT, BPMC, BLD, SPCE, BFAM, NVTA, BYND, WRB, STMP, MAR, NCNO, DCT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, WMT, COST, JPM, QCOM, TGT, VZ, FB, HUM, GOOGL, PG, MRK, LLY, JNJ, HD, MXIM, PEP, KEYS, BBY, ACN, SNPS, AEE, CLX, DLR, FDX, MA, CTSH, GILD, USB, GOOG, ADBE, KMB, MCK, NKE, SO, ATVI, CMI, EA, SWKS, TT, VFC, QRVO, ADSK, INTC, TER, INTU, MDLZ, PNC, DG, CB, ABT, BK, EL, MNST, HIG, SPGI, YUM, A, KO, ELS, IEX, LOW, RJF, TMO, WFC, XLNX, CSCO, ETR, KR, LRCX, NTAP, TSCO, MASI, BAX, UNH, TEL, AMGN, CDNS, CTAS, CTXS, DLTR, ETN, HSY, MKTX, MAA, PFE, SYY, TMUS, V, BLK, CHD, DRE, EMR, ZBRA, ALL, DUK, EMN, ITW, MKL, PPG, ROK, INVH, AEP, AMAT, IP, VTRS, NEM, NI, ORCL, PKG, STX, GWW, WBA, KMI, KHC, CAT, DHI, FFIV, KLAC, MS, BKNG, STE, WAT, BMY, CBRE, NEE, IDXX, NVDA, ES, STT, SYK, EBAY, BWA, CSGP, COP, ESS, EXPD, MDT, NDAQ, TTWO, WST, PSX, FOXA, Y, BIIB, CMS, CINF, CMCSA, LKQ, NVR, TROW, ANTM, BX, TSLA, CERN, CME, GLW, EXC, GRMN, HOLX, MTCH, PEG, RMD, TDY, UHS, VRSN, FTNT, EPAM, APD, HES, AZO, CNC, CL, XRAY, FAST, JNPR, MTD, TAP, TRV, ZM, AFL, PEAK, LEN, ODFL, REGN, SHW, WDC, WY, ABBV, CDW, PYPL, HPE, CTVA, IAC, AKAM, BRK.B, CCL, RE, XOM, HSIC, REG, CRM, VTR, AVGO, FRC, AAP, AMD, COG, SCHW, CVX, KSU, NFLX, SNA, AWK, CVS, NUE, PNW, FBHS, SQ, SPOT, ATO, CI, DXC, DOV, EXPE, HST, SJM, JKHY, KSS, MRVL, NBIX, NTRS, PKI, DIS, PM, XYL, NOW, T, DOX, EIX, FDS, IBM, JCOM, MCD, TXN, ELAN, CACI, ED, DHR, MCO, NRG, PVH, UPS, UTHR, JAZZ, LULU, CHTR, ZTS, SAIC, LBRDK, NVCR, VST, MMM, ALK, ALXN, ALGN, AMED, ARW, AN, AVB, SAM, FIS, CRUS, C, DVA, DE, DISCA, DPZ, EEFT, F, ISRG, JCI, JLL, MTZ, ORLY, LIN, PWR, RS, WRK, POOL, NLOK, TSN, UNP, VRTX, WEX, ZBH, LDOS, DISCK, SSNC, PANW, OMF, USFD, DOCU, ABMD, AYI, AMT, AMP, ABC, IVZ, AON, CHRW, CHE, TPR, CAG, INGR, DECK, DXCM, EQR, FICO, FISV, GE, GIS, HFC, ILMN, INCY, ICE, IPG, LMT, MDU, MSM, MANH, MAN, MMC, MAS, MCHP, MHK, NOV, NUAN, PEGA, PRGO, PGR, RHI, SGEN, XPO, SUI, THO, TREX, WSO, WSM, QRTEA, PODD, MELI, RP, VAC, POST, WDAY, RNG, VEEV, SYF, W, ETSY, PFGC, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, NTNX, DBX, FOX, AOS, AGCO, PLD, MO, AXP, APH, AZPN, BLL, BDX, BIO, BHC, CF, CSX, CPB, CAH, CRI, CASY, LUMN, CRL, CIEN, COLM, CCI, DKS, DLB, EME, ENTG, EFX, EQIX, FLO, IT, GPN, GGG, HAE, HAL, HLF, HXL, HON, JBL, J, LH, LSTR, LAZ, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, MKSI, MAT, MMS, MPWR, MSI, NATI, NYT, NXST, ON, RL, QGEN, QDEL, RPM, RBC, RSG, ROL, ROP, SCI, SLGN, SIRI, SBUX, SNX, TJX, TXT, TTC, TYL, UGI, UAA, PAG, RTX, KMPR, VLO, WM, WU, OC, ACM, G, ULTA, MSCI, AGNC, LOPE, VRSK, GNRC, BAH, LPLA, NLSN, HCA, HZNP, UI, ZNGA, ENPH, SPLK, GMED, QLYS, RH, BRX, TNDM, ALLE, ARMK, ALLY, FIVN, ZEN, CDK, HUBS, LBRDA, SYNH, SEDG, VIRT, BKI, CWEN, CABO, APPF, PEN, PSTG, UA, SITE, SNDR, OKTA, BKR, ROKU, ZS, BJ, ESTC, PLAN, DOW, CHWY, PTON, ACAD, AES, ALB, ARE, ALNY, UHAL, AME, ANSS, ATR, AJG, AIZ, ADP, AXS, TFC, BOKF, BMRN, BXP, BSX, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BC, BG, CPT, KMX, CSL, CHH, CHDN, CLH, CGNX, CMA, CBSH, STZ, CPRT, CUZ, CCK, CW, DTE, D, DCI, DD, EOG, EGP, ECL, EW, ERIE, EXEL, EXPO, EXR, FMC, FCN, FITB, CLGX, FCNCA, FR, BEN, FCX, GPS, GD, GNTX, GPK, EQC, THG, LHX, HE, HR, EHC, HELE, HPQ, HIW, HRC, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, ICUI, INFO, IDA, IART, IFF, IONS, K, KEY, KRC, KNX, LHCG, LANC, LFUS, MPW, MSA, MORN, NFG, NEU, NWL, NDSN, NSC, NOC, OGE, OMC, OSK, PCAR, PPL, PTC, PH, PAYX, PPC, PII, BPOP, PFG, PHM, DGX, RLI, O, RNR, RGEN, SBAC, SEIC, SMG, SRE, SLAB, SPG, SKX, SON, SCCO, LSI, SRCL, SF, SNV, AXON, TECH, TFX, TTEK, TKR, TOL, WEN, TRMB, CUBE, URI, OLED, UNM, MTN, VMC, WAB, EVRG, WLK, WEC, BF.A, TDG, LEN.B, HBI, DEI, EBS, FSLR, IPGP, BR, TFSL, VMW, MRTX, KDP, CFX, RGA, IOVA, TRNO, ST, PRI, FAF, CBOE, HPP, KKR, LYB, BWXT, COR, IPHI, FLT, HII, STAG, MOS, ZG, ANGI, APTV, GWRE, ALSN, PFPT, HTA, FIVE, PNR, SRC, BERY, CONE, VOYA, IQV, NWS, NWSA, CWEN.A, AMH, XLRN, PINC, QTS, GLPI, CHGG, HLT, RARE, QTWO, PCTY, PAYC, ARES, ANET, TMX, CTLT, CFG, CZR, PRAH, STOR, NEWR, GDDY, TRU, TDOC, OLLI, LITE, HLI, Z, MSGS, AGR, MGP, FTV, TWLO, TTD, EVBG, COUP, YUMC, BL, LW, ATH, SNAP, AYX, FND, CVNA, BHVN, IR, SWCH, MDB, ADT, COLD, NVT, CDAY, SMAR, AVLR, VRT, SWI, MRNA, DELL, LEVI, TW, FSLY, WORK, AMCR, ADPT, BBIO, DT, TXG, NET, NVST, DDOG, VIR, BILL, ONEM, REYN, PPD, CARR, OTIS, WMG, ZI, VRM, ADM, GPC, MKC, MU, XEL, BURL,
- Reduced Positions: FE, COO, LNT, MOH, GL, BAC, PSA, ROST, HRL, JBHT, DFS, ADI, CMG,
- Sold Out: MTB, TIF, VAR, CHKP, AVT, HDS, KEX, EQH, CARG, LUV, STLD, ALKS, MGM, LEA, TRIP, GLIBA, UNVR, PRU, JWN, AIG, IMMU, LNC, EV, MRO, BLKB, CCOI, L, FNF, TARO, AMTD, WTM, MYOK, CR, SLB, OGS, VER, ARWR, ASH, CG, BKH, IRM, GRUB, WTRG, GBT, RETA, VVV, JBGS, APA, ALLO, SDGR, TRGP, FLIR, DVN, MIC, NYCB, CACC, OKE, PNM, PSB, RGLD, LNG, CCMP, CNA, ZION, POR, AWI, APO, VNT,
For the details of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/illinois+municipal+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 465,180 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,887 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,129 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.53%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 195,909 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 203.15%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 59,819 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 342.38%
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68. The stock is now traded at around $199.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.63 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $273.97. The stock is now traded at around $390.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 465,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 92.11%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 200,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 203.15%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 195,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 342.38%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $359.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 266.44%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 177,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.56 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $122.25.Sold Out: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $29.73.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.
