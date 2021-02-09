Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Tiffany, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Investment company Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells M&T Bank Corp, Tiffany, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. As of 2020Q4, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owns 833 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/illinois+municipal+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 465,180 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,887 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,129 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.53% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 195,909 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 203.15% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 59,819 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 342.38%

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68. The stock is now traded at around $199.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.63 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $273.97. The stock is now traded at around $390.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 465,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 92.11%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 200,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 203.15%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 195,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 342.38%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $359.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 266.44%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 177,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.56 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $122.25.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $29.73.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.