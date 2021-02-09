Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO S

Investment company Wagner Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FIXD, FMB, MMIN, SPLV, ARKK, ARKG, UTF, PBCT, ARKW, BCSF, GLD, OPP, RDVY, GLTR, FV, LDUR, RPG, RYT, TOTL, FHN, NLY, CIBR, IEF, QCLN, PSJ, CHS, EOD, SPYV, CWB, IVE, SB, SCHP, FBT, IVW, SMH, SCHO, FXL, EELV, PPA, SDOG, PEY, IXC, KRE, FTCS, TDIV, XHB, SPHD, HDV, SPTL, EFAV, PSI, XLC, BJK, SCHK, PBE,
- Added Positions: LMBS, PCI, FTSM, PKO, NOBL, UCBI, FDN, ABBV, SPY, BEN, PFE, DUK, FXH, FXO, RSP, IBM, GGM, LQD, BOND, MA, ENB, BRK.B, PGF, JPM, ITA, FPE, ABEV, PHD, XLI, XOM, HYG, KBE, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: SRLN, BGX, MSFT, BGB, HD, AAPL, EMLP, SLYV, HNW, VGT, GOOGL, FVD, XLF, FTSL, T, AFIN, JPI, JNJ, PHK, VTA, HYLS, AMZN, DIS, SDY, PCY, PFN, XLE, IVV, MUH, SLYG, HYT, HYMB, PMF, VHT, CVX, SCHZ, IWM, EFA, MHI, PGX, IIM, INTC, USMV, IWP, QQQ, V, GOOG, TFC, EVN, AGG, XLP, SO, IWN, SCHX, DVY, IWS, IWB, IWD, FRA, SCHA, PCEF, WMT, IBB, XLK, PML, SCHD, VIS, TIP, FXD, XLRE, GDX, XLV, TSLA, ENPH, IJH, EEM, MOAT, IYE, IJR, FXG,
- Sold Out: KO, VYM, VCSH, VV, KNOW, MRK, VXF, ALL, FEP, QABA, PG, BAC, VIG, GD, MMM, GE, CMI, NEE, PFF, C, LLY, WFC, VER, IWR, BDX, JQC, VNQ, SCHW, COST, VCIT, VWO, TXN, VOE, CSCO, VZ, NUV, ACN, SFST, BP, KMB, NFLX, PH, FB, BSV, VPU, CVS, NEV, FPF, LNC, WBA, PFL, JNK, APH, D, NKE, TSM, IGIB, VBR, ECL, HON, PEP, SIVB, UNP, PHT, CQP, CGNX, DHR, GPC, LOW, MCD, BABA, INDA, MAR, BIT, ANET, CDK, VEU, VOT, BMY, IP, CRM, USB, EFT, DAL, PM, RWX, VCR, XLU, XMLV, ITW, MU, OGE, DGX, ANTM, ECC, BKLN, VDE, VFH, ATVI, AIG, CMA, GILD, GS, IRM, MDLZ, UNH, KTF, PYPL, KHC, FLRN, ABT, MO, EIX, LRCX, NVDA, ORCL, PNC, WM, XLNX, ZBH, IRBT, NCV, PGP, RIV, SDIV, AMD, AFL, BIDU, BYD, CMCSA, F, GSK, PPG, PKI, SSB, SLB, TGT, UAA, WRLD, NAC, BR, FSD, OFED, PANW, TRU, YRD, BOTZ, HACK, SOXX, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, CAT, CE, CTSH, EXAS, IT, HAS, IMGN, IFF, LVS, MFC, NKTR, NSC, OMI, PSA, TRV, RGR, SU, TJX, OLED, VRTX, YUM, EBAY, DNP, VMO, EVV, BLW, NMZ, AVAV, BX, SPLK, DSL, LSXMK, HCC, FDT, FEZ, FPX, MDY, QQXT, SCHF, AMP, ADI, AVY, BCS, BAX, BIIB, BA, BSX, CME, ED, GLW, DRI, DB, DEO, EMR, EPD, FDX, FBC, FLEX, HAE, HSY, HBAN, LMT, MTB, MKL, NOC, NVS, ORA, PAAS, PAYX, PBI, BKNG, QCOM, SRCL, SYY, OXSQ, TMO, TOT, TRN, UBS, UPS, WY, TXMD, RDS.B, BKN, CLM, VCV, NZF, PZC, EMD, BDJ, HTGC, SPR, BGY, TEL, ULTA, FAF, OXLC, BWXT, EDF, HHC, EPAM, GMED, MIE, HASI, CEN, FEYE, LBRDK, AJX, ETSY, GNL, THW, BGNE, UA, LSXMA, YUMC, DBEF, DIA, DIV, FDL, FXZ, IDV, IYW, MTUM, QAI, SLV, SPHB, VTI, XOP, AMN, AEIS, HTH, APD, Y, DOX, HES, AEO, AMWD, IVZ, ANIK, AZPN, AN, ADP, BNS, BKSC, B, BIG, EPAY, BDN, BTI, BAM, BMTC, BLDR, COG, ELY, CPE, CNI, CMD, CASY, CHKP, PLCE, CAAS, CHA, CIEN, CLX, CNS, FIX, DXC, CXW, CVA, CCI, LIVN, LCII, EGBN, EGP, ETN, DISH, ENTG, ETR, EQIX, EEFT, EXPD, EXTR, FAST, FCCO, FTK, FMX, FCX, GIII, GNTX, HDB, HAIN, HIG, WELL, EHC, HTLF, HELE, HPQ, HFC, HMC, HNP, ICUI, ING, IR, IPAR, IVAC, JCOM, JAKK, LKFN, LGND, LB, LGF.B, LFUS, LDL, MXIM, MCK, MDT, CASH, MEI, MOD, MPWR, MSI, NRG, NATH, NFG, NOV, NP, NYCB, NI, NUVA, OXY, OII, OMC, ASGN, OTTR, PCG, PPL, PATK, PRGO, PHG, PXD, PEG, PHM, DORM, O, RF, RDS.A, SAP, SAIA, SCHN, SIGI, SIMO, WPM, SNA, SON, SJI, LUV, SHOO, SUI, SBOW, SYX, TTMI, TTM, TEVA, TXRH, TKR, TR, TD, TRP, UN, UL, UBSI, VTR, VOD, WERN, WMB, WTFC, WEC, WWD, WYNN, XEL, FTS, SMFG, DK, MVF, IGD, TECK, WU, MLCO, III, CNK, SATS, FNV, BEP, BEAT, HI, CFX, BUD, DG, CHTR, CLDT, CPS, LYB, NOVT, USCR, GM, SBRA, NLSN, WMGI, KMI, WPX, MTDR, FET, PFPT, PNR, PLAY, FWONA, BPY, CARA, IBP, OUT, FWONK, HQY, BSGM, LBRDA, STOR, DEA, HLI, HPE, BATRA, BATRK, FTV, ASIX, ARNC, AQB, SNDR, URGN, AMRX, PRSP, TLRY, ACA, REZI, AMLP, EPI, EUFN, EWJ, FHLC, FRI, GXC, RWO, SCHE,
For the details of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 354,858 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.94%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 87,673 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 480.46%
- PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) - 177,147 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,154 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.58%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 94,786 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45%
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 43,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 30,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 55,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 9,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 480.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 87,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 65.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 354,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 928.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 51,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 129.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $23.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 177,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2756.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 30,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 63798.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 37,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44.Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (KNOW)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.77.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wagner Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying