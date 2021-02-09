Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO S

Investment company Wagner Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 354,858 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.94% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 87,673 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 480.46% PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) - 177,147 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,154 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.58% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 94,786 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45%

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 43,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 30,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 55,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 9,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 480.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 87,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 65.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 354,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 928.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 51,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 129.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $23.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 177,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2756.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 30,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 63798.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 37,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.77.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.