Mendel Money Management Buys JPMorgan Chase, Broadcom Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Fortive Corp, Vontier Corp

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,862 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,871 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 20,125 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 31,556 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Linde PLC (LIN) - 22,154 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $474.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2075.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mendel Money Management sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

Mendel Money Management sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.