Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Tesla Inc, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Investment company Mitchell Sinkler & Starr (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Tesla Inc, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr. As of 2020Q4, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr owns 94 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,631 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,338 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 19,499 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,798 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,090 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.35%

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2083.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $203.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 143.14%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $375.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $116.52 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $117.01. The stock is now traded at around $116.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.24.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.