Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Viasat Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, NOV Inc

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Lee Danner & Bass Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Viasat Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NOV Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, NOV Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2020Q4, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 186 stocks with a total value of $937 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CYTH, NO8, KBA, VTRS, XLE, GPN, CL, COP, ILMN, UNH, IWM, AGI,

CYTH, NO8, KBA, VTRS, XLE, GPN, CL, COP, ILMN, UNH, IWM, AGI, Added Positions: V, VSAT, GS, AMZN, EEM, GOOG, PFE, MSFT, XLB, VWO, PYPL, JNJ, BP, VZ, FCX, TRV, LOW, MDT, PEAK, RDS.B, CVS, CAT, NKE, FISV, FB, BAC, ADT, TSLA, KO, GOOGL, AZO, COST, NVDA,

V, VSAT, GS, AMZN, EEM, GOOG, PFE, MSFT, XLB, VWO, PYPL, JNJ, BP, VZ, FCX, TRV, LOW, MDT, PEAK, RDS.B, CVS, CAT, NKE, FISV, FB, BAC, ADT, TSLA, KO, GOOGL, AZO, COST, NVDA, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, GLD, FRFHF, CXW, HCA, XLU, XOM, AAPL, L, PG, AEM, OSTK, DAL, ACN, DIS, SLB, MDLZ, BAM, NHI, JEF, INTC, EQC, SBUX, PBCT, ABT, DUK, BLX, TGNA, ZTS, D, DEO, URI, CVX, PNFP, T, OTIS, CARR, PM, WTM, CSCO, TPR, HD, OI, DHR, HPQ, IBM, SPY, TFC, OC, IJR, HON, DISCK, MO, PSX, EFA, TDOC, FOX, VV, PEP, ORCL, PRA, CMCSA, RF, RSG, RHHBY, BMY, LUV, BA, VXF, UPS, MCD, IWB, ALL, VB, GE, VO, EW, CARS, GCI, AAL, TEL, AIG, ZBH, WFC, VMC, VLO, USB, TRC,

BRK.B, GLD, FRFHF, CXW, HCA, XLU, XOM, AAPL, L, PG, AEM, OSTK, DAL, ACN, DIS, SLB, MDLZ, BAM, NHI, JEF, INTC, EQC, SBUX, PBCT, ABT, DUK, BLX, TGNA, ZTS, D, DEO, URI, CVX, PNFP, T, OTIS, CARR, PM, WTM, CSCO, TPR, HD, OI, DHR, HPQ, IBM, SPY, TFC, OC, IJR, HON, DISCK, MO, PSX, EFA, TDOC, FOX, VV, PEP, ORCL, PRA, CMCSA, RF, RSG, RHHBY, BMY, LUV, BA, VXF, UPS, MCD, IWB, ALL, VB, GE, VO, EW, CARS, GCI, AAL, TEL, AIG, ZBH, WFC, VMC, VLO, USB, TRC, Sold Out: LUMN, NOV, XLRE, KMB, VNQ, HPE,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 362,192 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 480,326 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 410,173 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 107,509 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 130,862 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 978,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 145,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.38 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $42.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 296.18%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 238,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 67,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.52.