Bangor Savings Bank Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Xilinx Inc, FedEx Corp

Bangor, ME, based Investment company Bangor Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, MDU Resources Group Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Xilinx Inc, FedEx Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Bangor Savings Bank owns 175 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,256 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,099,832 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.37% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 400,897 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 523,730 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 649,819 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $269.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,099,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 400,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $117.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 110,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.