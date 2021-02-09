W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC Buys BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

Investment company W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q4, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSK, USHY, IEFA, ANGL, SPSM, SJNK, REM, AMZN, AVGO, IP, GILD, NTAP, SIRI, PLUG, PII, PYPL, ORA, BEPC, ADBE, BBIO, KOD, XEC, MAT, SIVB, EVR, CPRI, SCHW, TPR, MU, FIVE, ABBV, COTY, ATUS, MRNA, AVY, LFUS, OMCL, PCG, SLM, TTC, ZEN, DVN, DUK, ENTG, PWR, SO, AXON, UAA, DNLI, CTVA, ACN, IVZ, BG, GE, TAP, INTU, OKE, TRGP, NOW, SNAP, BKR, NYCB, NET, ADSK, IBM, OGE, SPOT, CRWD, LLY, NWL, WWE, PANW, D, BEN, GPC, ILMN, JNPR, VRTX, EVRG, DOW, ALXN, MO, CF, CAH, EMR, KLAC, LMT, PRU, SNPS, UGI, VZ, WBA, WDAY, COP, SNA, WMB, XLNX, MSCI, KMI, TEAM, BIIB, MCHP, VEEV, ETSY, MSI, ANET, KEYS, CERN, ZBRA, EA, FICO, MPWR, QRVO, GDDY, DOCU, CTXS, FFIV, SGEN, JAZZ, ENPH, PFPT, NVCR, F, JKHY, ZNGA, PCTY, MANH, NBIX, IPHI, LITE, DBX, AOS, AZPN, EXEL, LII, TYL, UTHR, VMW, CDK, PSTG, DELL, BC, FDS, VAR, YETI, AGCO, NVDA, QCOM, QLYS, CRUS, GNTX, ITT, LSCC, TXN, BPMC, NVAX, VNT, CRM, SMTC, EBS, NOVT, AVT, CHE, NATI, FGEN, BRKR, CCMP, CCOI, CR, DLB, FHN, HRC, JBL, JW.A, LAZ, MANT, MMS, SCI, TECH, TKR, UMPQ, WYND, KBR, TFSL, AGNC, PE, WH, PRSP,

SHYG, HYG, HYLB, JNK, QQQ, AAPL, CSCO, AMGN, HPQ, BMY, FLO, WSO, FTSL, VIAC, EMN, LEG, Reduced Positions: JPST, LQD, IBB, NEAR, QUAL, IEF, IEMG, AAXJ, PTON, WHR, FNB, Z, GLDM, ROKU, PINS, DVYE, ABMD, DGRO, TTWO, MXIM, DAR, FCX, ZM, IPG, HFC, UNM, PBCT, NUE, BKLN, OMC, CVX, MSM, JNJ, PM, NRG, GIS, SRLN, SON,

For the details of W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/w.+e.+donoghue+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 815,474 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.68% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 253,272 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 595.92% SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) - 441,548 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 312,174 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 390.75% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 131,770 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 350.74%

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 441,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 317,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 140,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 202,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 174,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 219,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 815,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 595.92%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 253,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 390.75%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 312,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 350.74%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 131,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.50%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 45,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 124.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $162.05 and $240.27, with an estimated average price of $216.92.