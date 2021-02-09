>
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: NBIX -1.72%

CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Charles Gorman (insider trades) sold 12,888 shares of NBIX on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $116.26 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a market cap of $10.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.610000 with a P/E ratio of 27.82 and P/S ratio of 10.66. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 12,888 shares of NBIX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $116.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of NBIX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $116.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Darin Lippoldt sold 40,206 shares of NBIX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $116.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.
  • Chief Business Development Off Kyle Gano sold 6,370 shares of NBIX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $115.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.
  • Chief Development Officer Haig P. Bozigian sold 4,546 shares of NBIX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $116.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich sold 5,079 shares of NBIX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $116.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Cooke sold 1,943 shares of NBIX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $115.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NBIX, click here

.

