Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) EVP Operations & COO Kip B Ellis Sold $726,336 of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: PATK +1.32%

EVP Operations & COO of Patrick Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kip B Ellis (insider trades) sold 9,312 shares of PATK on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $78 a share. The total sale was $726,336.

Patrick Industries Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries. Patrick Industries Inc has a market cap of $1.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.030000 with a P/E ratio of 23.12 and P/S ratio of 0.81. The dividend yield of Patrick Industries Inc stocks is 1.30%. Patrick Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 42.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Patrick Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Patrick Industries Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 24,821 shares of PATK stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $77.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.
  • EVP Operations & COO Kip B Ellis sold 9,312 shares of PATK stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.
  • Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 29,181 shares of PATK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $75.43. The price of the stock has increased by 4.77% since.
  • EVP Human Resources & CHRO Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of PATK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 5.37% since.

.

Comments

