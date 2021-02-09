Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC Buys iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Tiburon, CA, based Investment company Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 505,270 shares, 30.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 868,549 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 158,296 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.07% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 686,110 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 224,363 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2083.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $373.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 158,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $30.68.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC still held 356,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.97%. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC still held 82,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.