Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co

Investment company Chandler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADP, WDFC,

ADP, WDFC, Added Positions: BND, IJH, JNK, VNQ, VEA, VWO, IFGL, VMBS, BNDX,

BND, IJH, JNK, VNQ, VEA, VWO, IFGL, VMBS, BNDX, Reduced Positions: VTI,

For the details of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chandler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,641 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 296,565 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 482,280 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 173,111 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 580,163 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $242.97. The stock is now traded at around $329.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.