Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co

Investment company Chandler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADP, WDFC,
- Added Positions: BND, IJH, JNK, VNQ, VEA, VWO, IFGL, VMBS, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: VTI,
For the details of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chandler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,641 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 296,565 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 482,280 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 173,111 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 580,163 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $242.97. The stock is now traded at around $329.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chandler Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying