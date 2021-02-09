>
Articles 

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co

February 09, 2021 | About: ADP -0.32% WDFC +1.54%

Investment company Chandler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chandler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,641 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 296,565 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 482,280 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 173,111 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 580,163 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $242.97. The stock is now traded at around $329.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

