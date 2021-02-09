Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S

Investment company Liberty Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Liberty Wealth Management Llc owns 1043 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,601 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,885 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 134,830 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 71,039 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 36,018 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 82,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 89,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $69.43 and $73.39, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $92.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3204.68%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 12,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1436.67%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.36%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 23,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 57.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 240.20%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $391.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1641.43%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $5.13.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.59.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.84%. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 10,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.18%. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 5,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 99.57%. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 55 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 22.22%. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 36,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.