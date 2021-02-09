>
Nvwm, Llc Buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Cummins Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: GBTC +0% SWK -0.06% FIS -0.42% HUM +1.12% DAL -1.69% AZEK +0.48% RSP -0.04% CMI +2.67% YELP +2.18% GM -1.44% ROK -0.3% FSLR +1.52%

Investment company Nvwm, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Cummins Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Yelp Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nvwm, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Nvwm, Llc owns 407 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NVWM, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,025 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,695 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,837 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,253 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 12,187 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yelp Inc (YELP)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245. The stock is now traded at around $246.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25370.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 6893.33%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 2304.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $132.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 72.11%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $382.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 4493.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 1850.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.



