Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Trea

Appleton, WI, based Investment company Winch Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Marvell Technology Group, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Cenovus Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winch Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Winch Advisory Services, LLC owns 425 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ARKK, VTV, TDOC, PINS, CMCSA, AVGO, PLTR, VOO, BUD, CYTH, KMI, SPLK, FEYE, TWTR, LE, VMW, MGNI, HUBS, JAGX, WNDW, LOB, FLGT, NTNX, APPN, GH, LTHM, MRNA, UBER, CTVA, CARR, FROG, SNOW, U, VAW, VFH, VT, CVS, FCEL, FCX, EQIX, DLB, DVN, DHR, CREE, SCHW, MNST, BLK, ADP, ADSK, AMAT, ALXN, AKAM, AAP, STX, TEL, BX, WY, GWW, TMO, SPWR, SWK, SHW, ASML, RCL, ORCL, OLN, NUAN, PCRFY, ICE, HUN,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPEM, XLE, IAU, SHV, MRVL, GLD, COST, TXN, PG, RTX, MA, SBUX, KO, MDT, WMT, SPIP, JNJ, PFE, TSLA, BABA, SKYY, AXP, BAC, C, HD, JPM, NOC, QCOM, EBAY, FB, NCLH, CRWD, NET, SPY, VWO, NLY, ABR, AZN, CCL, DCP, DE, DD, DUK, ECL, EXAS, FDX, FE, GSK, GS, GOOGL, JCI, KLAC, LRCX, MPW, MET, VTRS, NP, NI, NUE, PSA, SO, LUV, TGT, USB, UPS, UNH, WBA, YUM, DNP, FAX, NZF, NVG, ERC, WU, SEII, OPI, DG, MPC, PANW, ZTS, CFG, SQ, KNSL, TTD, SNDR, ROKU, MDB, SPOT, DOW, KTB, FVRR, DDOG, ACWI, DIA, IBB, ITA, VB, VEA, VGIT, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, BIL, GBIL, SHY, SPTM, NVDA, MCD, PYPL, NKE, NFLX, DOCU, T, TJX, SPAB, ROP, SPSB, NOW, ABBV, TRVN, AVNS, ETSY, SHOP, PTON, PFF, IHI, TWLO, VOD, ZS, ZM, FSLY, IBM, AMD, MO, ASB, BP, BMO, COP, D, XOM, F, GE, WELL, ZG, INTC, MKC, MRK, PFG, RDS.A, TSCO, VZ, WEC, PM, GNUS,
- Sold Out: BND, BIV, CVE, VNQ, LVGO, DK, LRN, MAIN, TWO, JE, OCSL, DNKN, ROYTL, GLIBA, WIX, 15R, SOUHY, RDFN, SONO, VRM, IJS, SCHD, SCHM, PSEC, BHP, CAT, LUMN, EMR, EPD, EXC, GIS, MGIC, OXY, ULTA, RDN, SCCO, WAB, AUY, DHY, FEN, PNNT, YGEHY, IVZ,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,382 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 430,304 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,109 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 227,139 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.55%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 161,370 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 312 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $474.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $288.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 270,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8668.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 69,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 4628.90%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 60,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 232.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 124,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09.Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $13.24.
