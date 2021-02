Bessemer Group Inc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, CMC Materials Inc

Woodbridge, NJ, based Investment company Bessemer Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Co, Autodesk Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, CMC Materials Inc, Danaher Corp, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bessemer Group Inc owns 1454 stocks with a total value of $37.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,739,056 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,060,304 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 442,838 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 710,657 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,543,057 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $187.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 238,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $45.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 531,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $23.28. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 499,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 11305.62%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,866,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 7187.34%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $202.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 782,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 9183.82%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,287,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 11841.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $304.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 452,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 778.62%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,019,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 2282.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,697,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $96.85 and $148.25, with an estimated average price of $121.97.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $72.45 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $32.11.