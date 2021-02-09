Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc

Greenwood, SC, based Investment company Greenwood Capital Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRTX, ILF, MRVL, NTR, CTLT, SQ, RSP, EMQQ, USAT, XLV, XLF, XRT, XBI, DGII, PRTS, WSM, PNC, VTRS, RIO, KHC, IVZ, SON, VIAC, VNQ, DLR, QAI, LHX, GLD, NUE, RF, SBUX, UNH,

VRTX, ILF, MRVL, NTR, CTLT, SQ, RSP, EMQQ, USAT, XLV, XLF, XRT, XBI, DGII, PRTS, WSM, PNC, VTRS, RIO, KHC, IVZ, SON, VIAC, VNQ, DLR, QAI, LHX, GLD, NUE, RF, SBUX, UNH, Added Positions: IVV, SHY, AGG, IXUS, MS, EFV, IJR, GDX, MMM, SCZ, PFF, ESGD, SJNK, PICK, INDA, MA, INTC, UPS, JNJ, EMR, JPM, ADBE, PYPL, PSX, ASHR, ESGU, UTI, DUK, IMMR, UCTT, COP, PEP, GRMN, JYNT, HBIO, ELF, PETQ, SDGR, EBS, PGTI, OPRX, ICAD, EWC, ON, CDMO, KO, PEGA, OMCL, ASPN, MRCY, ABBV, HTBI, NUAN, TPIC, NXPI, GDOT, AVGO, CUTR, FDS, SFST, CNMD, CLAR, VIAV, STE, CHDN, TSCO, LSCC, RUN, CAT, TFC, NEP, FBNC, GS, MTZ, RGEN, TROW, THO, FR, WHR, GTLS, CDNA, ZNGA, HSC, MODN, ICLR, GMED, MX, LYB, EOG, NGVT, CLDR, TNDM, SPXC, COLM, MRK, KBH, CYRX, EXP, GWPH,

IVV, SHY, AGG, IXUS, MS, EFV, IJR, GDX, MMM, SCZ, PFF, ESGD, SJNK, PICK, INDA, MA, INTC, UPS, JNJ, EMR, JPM, ADBE, PYPL, PSX, ASHR, ESGU, UTI, DUK, IMMR, UCTT, COP, PEP, GRMN, JYNT, HBIO, ELF, PETQ, SDGR, EBS, PGTI, OPRX, ICAD, EWC, ON, CDMO, KO, PEGA, OMCL, ASPN, MRCY, ABBV, HTBI, NUAN, TPIC, NXPI, GDOT, AVGO, CUTR, FDS, SFST, CNMD, CLAR, VIAV, STE, CHDN, TSCO, LSCC, RUN, CAT, TFC, NEP, FBNC, GS, MTZ, RGEN, TROW, THO, FR, WHR, GTLS, CDNA, ZNGA, HSC, MODN, ICLR, GMED, MX, LYB, EOG, NGVT, CLDR, TNDM, SPXC, COLM, MRK, KBH, CYRX, EXP, GWPH, Reduced Positions: IGSB, EWG, IWV, VZ, LQD, QCOM, PFE, IEMG, LIT, TOTL, XLI, ICLN, VMC, BOTZ, HD, SPGI, NVDA, SMH, INCY, VB, XLK, WMT, CSCO, NKE, ZTS, NBIX, DIS, TER, XLB, SNE, GNRC, IJH, PGX, LLNW, GVI, CCI, NEE, LLY, CMD, DIA, MDT, IBM, MGNI, FIX, CSOD, PHM, TMO, XLU, IWM, DVY, VCTR, HASI, SSB, DHR, ENV, V, OSPN, EXAS,

IGSB, EWG, IWV, VZ, LQD, QCOM, PFE, IEMG, LIT, TOTL, XLI, ICLN, VMC, BOTZ, HD, SPGI, NVDA, SMH, INCY, VB, XLK, WMT, CSCO, NKE, ZTS, NBIX, DIS, TER, XLB, SNE, GNRC, IJH, PGX, LLNW, GVI, CCI, NEE, LLY, CMD, DIA, MDT, IBM, MGNI, FIX, CSOD, PHM, TMO, XLU, IWM, DVY, VCTR, HASI, SSB, DHR, ENV, V, OSPN, EXAS, Sold Out: AKAM, REGN, SIL, PDBC, IYT, ITB, GE, ZIXI, ZZF, WW, MCD, CEMI, CL,

For the details of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+capital+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,295 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 131,616 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 249,244 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.74% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 84,353 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,933 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.87%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $213.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 19,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 151,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 82,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.87%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 37,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 236.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 108,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 249,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 97.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 122,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 667.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.