NYL Investors LLC Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Whiting Petroleu

New York, NY, based Investment company NYL Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NYL Investors LLC. As of 2020Q4, NYL Investors LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WLL, DEN, FT5,

WLL, DEN, FT5, Added Positions: LQD, VCLT, BLV, VCIT, IGLB, IAGG, BNDX, IXUS,

LQD, VCLT, BLV, VCIT, IGLB, IAGG, BNDX, IXUS, Reduced Positions: IGSB, VT, ITOT, SCHB,

IGSB, VT, ITOT, SCHB, Sold Out: HYG, IGIB, WHT2, RIG,

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 716,300 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.58% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 449,310 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.99% iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB) - 622,200 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 233,800 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.00% Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 206,900 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.45%

NYL Investors LLC initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 293,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 281,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $8.05. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 163.99%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 449,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.59%. The holding were 716,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $105.69 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 206,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 233,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7.

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.48.