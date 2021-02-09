>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

NYL Investors LLC Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Whiting Petroleu

February 09, 2021 | About: LQD -0.16% VCLT -0.24% BLV -0.1% VCIT -0.06% WLL +0.93% DEN +0.92% FT5 +0% HYG -0.18% IGIB -0.03% WHT2 +0% RIG -1.65%

New York, NY, based Investment company NYL Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NYL Investors LLC. As of 2020Q4, NYL Investors LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NYL Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nyl+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NYL Investors LLC
  1. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 716,300 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.58%
  2. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 449,310 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.99%
  3. iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB) - 622,200 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 233,800 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.00%
  5. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 206,900 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.45%
New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

NYL Investors LLC initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 293,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

NYL Investors LLC initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 281,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FT5)

NYL Investors LLC initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $8.05. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 163.99%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 449,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.59%. The holding were 716,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $105.69 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 206,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

NYL Investors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 233,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.

Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WHT2)

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

NYL Investors LLC sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of NYL Investors LLC. Also check out:

1. NYL Investors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NYL Investors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NYL Investors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NYL Investors LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)