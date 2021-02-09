Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, Ameresco Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Otter Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Kansas City Southern, Southwest Airlines Co, IES Holdings Inc, sells Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, Ameresco Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZBRA, HLT, LUV, IESC, TRMB, AME, LTHM, HMNF,

ZBRA, HLT, LUV, IESC, TRMB, AME, LTHM, HMNF, Added Positions: KSU, ORCC, SWKS, APD,

KSU, ORCC, SWKS, APD, Reduced Positions: AMRC, PYPL, TMO, NEP, VRT, HOLX, ZBH, QRVO, SBAC, BLL, LPLA, ADI, SBCF, KLXE,

AMRC, PYPL, TMO, NEP, VRT, HOLX, ZBH, QRVO, SBAC, BLL, LPLA, ADI, SBCF, KLXE, Sold Out: BKK, BFO,

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 40,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 120,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 32,262 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05% Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 71,763 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.59%

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $337.76. The stock is now traded at around $425.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 8,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26. The stock is now traded at around $110.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 18,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IES Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $48.68, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $112.82. The stock is now traded at around $120.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $202.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 226,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Florida Muni 2020 Term Tr. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $14.65.