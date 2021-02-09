Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys CAE Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Nutrien, Sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Thomson Reuters Corp, S&P Global Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Barometer Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CAE Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Nutrien, Ballard Power Systems Inc, General Motors Co, sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Thomson Reuters Corp, S&P Global Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barometer Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Barometer Capital Management Inc. owns 136 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAE, LSPD, NTR, BLDP, GM, HBM, TWLO, AMAT, GE, VERI, CAT, JNJ, LRCX, JPM, MU, POWI, EQH, TECK, DIS, PPG, F, SDGR, CRWD, MTSI, CROX, ALLY, RMBS, ZS, RF, GNRC, C, XLI, CMI, GOOGL, SIVB, IAI, IBUY, SCHC, MOO, RYT, KBE, ASHR, KRE, CPG, IWV, EWW, PSLV, CQQQ, CCS, XOP, JETS, CMCSA, XPO, TXN, UNH, IWM, PFE, SLB, BKR, APTV, FXN, EEM, HAL, HACK, EWY,

CAE, LSPD, NTR, BLDP, GM, HBM, TWLO, AMAT, GE, VERI, CAT, JNJ, LRCX, JPM, MU, POWI, EQH, TECK, DIS, PPG, F, SDGR, CRWD, MTSI, CROX, ALLY, RMBS, ZS, RF, GNRC, C, XLI, CMI, GOOGL, SIVB, IAI, IBUY, SCHC, MOO, RYT, KBE, ASHR, KRE, CPG, IWV, EWW, PSLV, CQQQ, CCS, XOP, JETS, CMCSA, XPO, TXN, UNH, IWM, PFE, SLB, BKR, APTV, FXN, EEM, HAL, HACK, EWY, Added Positions: MGA, MS, DOW, TFII, BMO, ENB, FRC, SITM, DOOO, CM, CNQ, CP, TU, AQN, SHOP, GDX, GDXJ, CMG, KWEB, XBI, SIL, PICK, XLB, PIE, CHIQ, ZEN, PHO,

MGA, MS, DOW, TFII, BMO, ENB, FRC, SITM, DOOO, CM, CNQ, CP, TU, AQN, SHOP, GDX, GDXJ, CMG, KWEB, XBI, SIL, PICK, XLB, PIE, CHIQ, ZEN, PHO, Reduced Positions: SPGI, CNI, MKC, BLK, MSFT, DKNG, COST, DG, HD, WMT, QCOM, SE, AAPL, CLVT, IR, FTS, SHW, TD, CDAY, RY, BCE, PBA, TAN, SLF, PROF, IDXX, DE, IYT, VCR, XT, LULU, ROBO, KSU, EWT, NEE, XSD, SQ, T, EWJ, CIBR, NKE,

SPGI, CNI, MKC, BLK, MSFT, DKNG, COST, DG, HD, WMT, QCOM, SE, AAPL, CLVT, IR, FTS, SHW, TD, CDAY, RY, BCE, PBA, TAN, SLF, PROF, IDXX, DE, IYT, VCR, XT, LULU, ROBO, KSU, EWT, NEE, XSD, SQ, T, EWJ, CIBR, NKE, Sold Out: WPM, TRI, SPY, LOW, AEM, ATVI, NVDA, EQX, MA, NOW, TMUS, FNV, ADBE, BABA, MCO, ZM, REGN, IGV, AMZN, CLX, KGC, Z, DXCM, GOLD, V, IHI, ITB, WCN, XHB, CWB, SOXX, ARKG, MRK, GLD, AMGN, NEM, DHI, IXN, NFLX, XME, PRMW, UPS, EW, LMT, PYPL, ODFL, VOOV, ACWI,

For the details of BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barometer+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 195,405 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04% CAE Inc (CAE) - 492,578 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 652,651 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 144,210 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 146,965 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%

Barometer Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 492,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 155,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 165,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 330,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 223,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 940,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 82.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 137,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 884.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 90,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 699.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 107,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 1928.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 81,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 195,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 177.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 179,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $81.3.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.