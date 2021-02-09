Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys II-VI Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Smith Asset Management Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, DaVita Inc, International Paper Co, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Asset Management Group LP. As of 2020Q4, Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 310 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IIVI, ARW, DVA, IT, PII, UI, FICO, TROW, UPS, ITW, NKE, WERN, TTM, NVST, CCRN, FELE, SYKE, IWF, MDP, EGOV, PLT, BIG, WHD, RDFN, AFG, DOW, VALE, AJG, BOKF, FAF, RF, RJF, PPG, EC, OMF, CMI, IVZ,
- Added Positions: TMO, IP, EPAM, DBX, TRU, JBL, FOLD, BP, PJT, CRWD, LPX, NPTN, ETRN, PTR, NDAQ, AFL, CB, COF, AGNC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, PYPL, ABBV, GOOG, LLY, NFLX, ADBE, GOOGL, GNRC, LMT, PG, CDNS, WDAY, FTNT, LOW, BAH, CVX, HD, COST, CHTR, ABT, VRTX, ZBRA, MRK, ROK, SPGI, UNH, GDDY, NVDA, WSM, NLOK, TPX, HOLX, NOW, BBY, AMT, AVTR, LH, AVGO, DECK, PRI, CDW, CHE, DG, QCOM, TXN, AMAT, XOM, FEYE, SFM, SSNC, TGT, ALXN, AMP, CCI, DOV, PH, ATVI, HZNP, ALL, PSA, WMT, AZO, ELF, EME, MA, TSLA, AMRX, JPM, SPSC, ADUS, AMWD, ASGN, BCC, SAM, BOX, EAT, COLL, FIX, CNMD, CORT, DOMO, EHC, EVTC, FORM, FBM, IDCC, JD, LZB, MBUU, VAC, MMS, MEDP, PCRX, PATK, PLXS, PRAH, PRGS, MODV, QLYS, RCII, SUPN, V, WOR, AMCR, AON, BKR, BAC, BK, GOLD, BASFY, BRK.B, BERY, BHP, BLK, SNP, C, CEO, DLX, FANG, RDY, DD, EMN, ENB, FNF, HFC, HUN, KGC, LIN, LYB, MFC, MPC, MMC, MTZ, MET, MCO, MS, MOS, NUE, LUKOY, PNC, BPOP, RDS.B, SCHW, STT, STLD, SF, SYF, TECK, TTEK, TOT, TRV, TFC, USB, UCBI, VOYA, WRK,
- Sold Out: AKAM, CNC, BMY, EBAY, MANH, ROP, QDEL, ZNGA, Z, CI, ABC, ITGR, LNTH, TKC, STRA, BLKB, EVER, FCN, CW, EV, ZION, CE, SBNY, RMR, RNR, RS, PB, PBR, NYCB, MTB, KMPR, IOSP,
For the details of Smith Asset Management Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+asset+management+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Smith Asset Management Group LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,053,028 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 472,241 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,825 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.73%
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 407,026 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 201,523 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.19%
Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 337,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.55 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 203,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.29 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $102.16. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 111,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.35. The stock is now traded at around $183.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $357.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $489.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in International Paper Co by 38947.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 247,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 58.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 342,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TransUnion (TRU)
Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in TransUnion by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Jabil Inc (JBL)
Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 203,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)
Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 316.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $78.24, with an estimated average price of $70.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.Sold Out: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $85.42 and $107.28, with an estimated average price of $98.44.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Smith Asset Management Group LP. Also check out:
1. Smith Asset Management Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Smith Asset Management Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Smith Asset Management Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Smith Asset Management Group LP keeps buying