Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys II-VI Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Smith Asset Management Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, DaVita Inc, International Paper Co, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Asset Management Group LP. As of 2020Q4, Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 310 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,053,028 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 472,241 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,825 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.73% Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 407,026 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 201,523 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.19%

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 337,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.55 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 203,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.29 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $102.16. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 111,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.35. The stock is now traded at around $183.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $357.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $489.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in International Paper Co by 38947.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 247,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 58.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 342,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in TransUnion by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 203,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 316.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $78.24, with an estimated average price of $70.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $85.42 and $107.28, with an estimated average price of $98.44.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96.