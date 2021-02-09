Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund, Blackstone Group Inc

Investment company Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund, Blackstone Group Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owns 174 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHD, IHI, ITB, QQQ, IBB, ELY, IVV, FLGT, SOXX, IGV, TWLO, IYF, U, IWO, VTI, AGG, VOO, VIG, VUG, ARKG, ITA, SQ, PGNY, IJR, BOTZ, GM, CRM, SPTS, UBER, PFF, UPS, MRVL, BA, VO, IJH, LGLV, SUSA, SEDG, MUB, SCHB, IWM, IVW, VTV, NOW, AMSC, VT, CZR, DHR, EL, JBHT, CQQQ, SPGI, ESGU, SPYV, JNK, CLNY,

LIT, TAN, ARKK, AMZN, AXON, XLK, XLV, IIPR, MELI, SHOP, ACIM, MSFT, USMV, XLC, XBI, PTON, ATVI, PYPL, GLD, SPAB, NVDA, TTWO, HD, SBUX, CHWY, NFLX, ZTS, NEE, BABA, CRWD, NKE, AVGO, NBB, LOGI, TMO, XLY, V, ZM, TGT, TXN, SPY, VZ, MJ, JPC, DOCU, MGP, MGM, AMGN, QCOM, GOOGL, JNJ, IRWD, COST, WMT, MMM, ORCL, ADBE, AMT, ISRG, MO, Reduced Positions: EA, IAU, JPST, TSLA, BX, MINT, NOC, GOOG, JHB, NEAR, XLF, DIS, FB, LUV, DBX, LMT, XLP, PFE, KTOS, CRON, IEMG, TWTR, SPOT, UNH, BRK.B, VDC, PLD, NAC, JPM, FRC, DLR, PG, MRK, LYFT, INTC, ULTA, IDXX,

For the details of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gerber+kawasaki+wealth+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 141,152 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,414 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 256,284 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 393,707 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 335,181 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 393,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $342.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 65,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 254,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 42,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 86,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 196,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3943.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 250,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 119,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.25%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 70,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 217.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.55 and $131.83, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $183.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08. The stock is now traded at around $211.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15.