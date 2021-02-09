"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 55 Million Downloads Worldwide and Celebrate the Chinese New Year with New In-Game Campaigns

PR Newswire
TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021
TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, has reached a total of 55 million downloads* worldwide.
Starting on Sunday, February 28, the 55 Million Downloads Celebration will kick off in-game in commemoration of this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, and more campaigns where players can receive amazing rewards.
*Total includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.
Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.
For the first time players can celebrate the lunar year with new in-game campaigns as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign starting today, Wednesday, February 10.
Chinese New Year Login Bonus
Available: From Wednesday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 17 (UTC+9)
During the campaign period, players will receive 5 Spirit Orbs once a day just by logging in. Log in every day and get a total of 40 Spirit Orbs.
Chinese New Year Power-Up Set
Players can login to the game during the campaign period and receive the Power-Up Set as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign. The set includes items that will help players to strengthen their characters and accessories.
3 Special Chinese New Year Packs on Sale
Celebrate Chinese New Year with these three special packs: the Chinese New Year Pack, Chinese New Year Pack: Silver, and Chinese New Year Pack: Golden.
*Please check the in-app notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Soul
Smartphone Support:
Android™ 4.1+, iOS 9.0+
* Not available on some devices.
PC (Steam) Support:
Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)
Genre:
3D Action
Price:
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions:
Global
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official Instagram:
Copyright:
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-55-million-downloads-worldwide-and-celebrate-the-chinese-new-year-with-new-in-game-campaigns-301225491.html
SOURCE KLab Inc.