"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 55 Million Downloads Worldwide and Celebrate the Chinese New Year with New In-Game Campaigns

February 09, 2021 | About: TSE:3656 -3.03%

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, has reached a total of 55 million downloads* worldwide.

Starting on Sunday, February 28, the 55 Million Downloads Celebration will kick off in-game in commemoration of this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, and more campaigns where players can receive amazing rewards.

*Total includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.

Bleach: Brave Souls, has reached a total of 55 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Sunday, February 28, the 55 Million Downloads Celebration will kick off in-game in commemoration of this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, and more campaigns where players can receive amazing rewards. Also, for the first time players can celebrate the lunar year with new in-game campaigns as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign starting today, Wednesday, February 10.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

For the first time players can celebrate the lunar year with new in-game campaigns as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign starting today, Wednesday, February 10.

Chinese New Year Login Bonus

Available: From Wednesday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 17 (UTC+9)

During the campaign period, players will receive 5 Spirit Orbs once a day just by logging in. Log in every day and get a total of 40 Spirit Orbs.

Chinese New Year Power-Up Set

Players can login to the game during the campaign period and receive the Power-Up Set as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign. The set includes items that will help players to strengthen their characters and accessories.

3 Special Chinese New Year Packs on Sale

Celebrate Chinese New Year with these three special packs: the Chinese New Year Pack, Chinese New Year Pack: Silver, and Chinese New Year Pack: Golden.

*Please check the in-app notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Soul

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.1+, iOS 9.0+


* Not available on some devices.

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10


(64-bit OS Required)

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-55-million-downloads-worldwide-and-celebrate-the-chinese-new-year-with-new-in-game-campaigns-301225491.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.


