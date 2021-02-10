Duality Advisers, Lp Buys BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Duality Advisers, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Pfizer Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duality Advisers, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Duality Advisers, Lp owns 522 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWH, XLP, PFE, TMO, BAC, TTD, WMB, ZM, RF, GSX, FDX, MRNA, DHR, W, LB, SPGI, GDX, IQ, ABT, HIG, MCD, AIZ, CVS, PEAK, SQ, URBN, AMGN, QDEL, NDSN, PINS, NVDA, DGX, WSM, PFG, GL, BFAM, COP, MTD, STX, A, NI, PNR, DOCU, LRCX, NET, TXT, UDR, CTAS, HR, HBAN, HUN, PXD, AXTA, DKS, HQY, MU, TXN, UPS, AEL, FDS, MANH, LUV, CCMP, VFC, WDC, EQT, NVTA, AOS, CPT, DLTR, HFC, PODD, LVS, WHR, HZNP, ALLO, ALNY, AAWW, CI, KEY, SGEN, VMC, WAL, CFG, EHTH, ITB, RCL, SNAP, UAL, COLM, EGP, HUM, IP, LYV, SSD, TDG, ADP, DCPH, NSC, SNX, WEN, BYND, CDAY, ESNT, FUL, TFC, ACAD, AFL, CCXI, CNO, CCI, EVTC, EXEL, HTHT, INTC, LEG, PCRX, SAM, CBU, CMP, RE, HBI, YNDX, AMWD, FIX, ENTG, FHN, FISV, IRBT, JHG, LGIH, LOW, MSA, TRN, ALEC, CBT, COG, COLB, EWBC, IBM, MDGL, PCAR, PRFT, PPG, SLG, SWX, UHS, XNCR, ALGN, AVB, CSII, CATY, HPP, JEF, LNC, MASI, EYE, SCL, TNDM, WNS, ED, DPZ, HE, HTGC, INCY, IFF, LSCC, PLNT, PG, TX, USNA, SPCE, AVY, BKH, CVX, CME, HCAT, HSIC, KRC, PCTY, ASND, BPMC, DAN, DRNA, EPAC, ILPT, PAYX, POR, RETA, SWAV, ABM, ACN, AIMC, PLAN, AON, APAM, BMI, BAND, BMY, LNG, DRQ, AQUA, FFIV, HOG, HOLX, IPG, JAZZ, NEWR, NWL, OC, SJM, TOL, WSBC, YEXT, ALTR, CVNA, DEI, EMN, ESS, FITB, FBP, GLOB, ITW, MMI, MOS, NVRO, PWR, SSTK, TT, ADUS, FULT,

EWH, XLP, PFE, TMO, BAC, TTD, WMB, ZM, RF, GSX, FDX, MRNA, DHR, W, LB, SPGI, GDX, IQ, ABT, HIG, MCD, AIZ, CVS, PEAK, SQ, URBN, AMGN, QDEL, NDSN, PINS, NVDA, DGX, WSM, PFG, GL, BFAM, COP, MTD, STX, A, NI, PNR, DOCU, LRCX, NET, TXT, UDR, CTAS, HR, HBAN, HUN, PXD, AXTA, DKS, HQY, MU, TXN, UPS, AEL, FDS, MANH, LUV, CCMP, VFC, WDC, EQT, NVTA, AOS, CPT, DLTR, HFC, PODD, LVS, WHR, HZNP, ALLO, ALNY, AAWW, CI, KEY, SGEN, VMC, WAL, CFG, EHTH, ITB, RCL, SNAP, UAL, COLM, EGP, HUM, IP, LYV, SSD, TDG, ADP, DCPH, NSC, SNX, WEN, BYND, CDAY, ESNT, FUL, TFC, ACAD, AFL, CCXI, CNO, CCI, EVTC, EXEL, HTHT, INTC, LEG, PCRX, SAM, CBU, CMP, RE, HBI, YNDX, AMWD, FIX, ENTG, FHN, FISV, IRBT, JHG, LGIH, LOW, MSA, TRN, ALEC, CBT, COG, COLB, EWBC, IBM, MDGL, PCAR, PRFT, PPG, SLG, SWX, UHS, XNCR, ALGN, AVB, CSII, CATY, HPP, JEF, LNC, MASI, EYE, SCL, TNDM, WNS, ED, DPZ, HE, HTGC, INCY, IFF, LSCC, PLNT, PG, TX, USNA, SPCE, AVY, BKH, CVX, CME, HCAT, HSIC, KRC, PCTY, ASND, BPMC, DAN, DRNA, EPAC, ILPT, PAYX, POR, RETA, SWAV, ABM, ACN, AIMC, PLAN, AON, APAM, BMI, BAND, BMY, LNG, DRQ, AQUA, FFIV, HOG, HOLX, IPG, JAZZ, NEWR, NWL, OC, SJM, TOL, WSBC, YEXT, ALTR, CVNA, DEI, EMN, ESS, FITB, FBP, GLOB, ITW, MMI, MOS, NVRO, PWR, SSTK, TT, ADUS, FULT, Added Positions: IYR, XLU, D, WEC, CE, XEL, WMT, EQIX, AMP, FIS, MMC, CSX, CBRE, CNC, CHD, LII, ABC, CTSH, DHI, PLD, HRB, CROX, T, BC, LNT, EDU, VRTX, SKX, PEGA, SWK, MAA, RS, WM, ETR, ICPT, SBAC, TPH, CRUS, VZ, GEO, SWI, FL, HEI, LHX, MTG, BLL, KNSL, MOMO, PRU, AEP, CMI, TYL, BLUE, MTH, CMC, G, GNW, LHCG, RXN, VNO, AYX, CBSH, FLO, FMC, SHW, STLD, VSH, FCFS, VMW, ATHM, BAH, DECK, GTN, MSFT, STT, WLK, AME, CWST, NSIT, TRGP, UFPI, ASH, ATH, ECL, EBS, ENV, LPX, MRCY, SVMK, TSN, BJ, CHRS, SWKS, KMX, HLF, NUE, TKR, ARW, AVNT, ROCK, LZB, NEOG, PRAH, CRM, SRPT, TXRH, GLW, DAL, EPR, GNL, HUBG, IBTX, IRWD, LEN, SWCH, AXP, EPAY, GPK, HAS, MGRC, MGP, OSIS, AVTR, CVCO, KOF, FSS, FELE, IDCC, PLXS, PBH, PTCT, TWO,

IYR, XLU, D, WEC, CE, XEL, WMT, EQIX, AMP, FIS, MMC, CSX, CBRE, CNC, CHD, LII, ABC, CTSH, DHI, PLD, HRB, CROX, T, BC, LNT, EDU, VRTX, SKX, PEGA, SWK, MAA, RS, WM, ETR, ICPT, SBAC, TPH, CRUS, VZ, GEO, SWI, FL, HEI, LHX, MTG, BLL, KNSL, MOMO, PRU, AEP, CMI, TYL, BLUE, MTH, CMC, G, GNW, LHCG, RXN, VNO, AYX, CBSH, FLO, FMC, SHW, STLD, VSH, FCFS, VMW, ATHM, BAH, DECK, GTN, MSFT, STT, WLK, AME, CWST, NSIT, TRGP, UFPI, ASH, ATH, ECL, EBS, ENV, LPX, MRCY, SVMK, TSN, BJ, CHRS, SWKS, KMX, HLF, NUE, TKR, ARW, AVNT, ROCK, LZB, NEOG, PRAH, CRM, SRPT, TXRH, GLW, DAL, EPR, GNL, HUBG, IBTX, IRWD, LEN, SWCH, AXP, EPAY, GPK, HAS, MGRC, MGP, OSIS, AVTR, CVCO, KOF, FSS, FELE, IDCC, PLXS, PBH, PTCT, TWO, Reduced Positions: XOP, XLE, FXI, EWT, NEM, ALK, OKE, KMB, EW, HD, AAL, SPG, CNK, BRK.B, CMS, PZZA, K, BKNG, TSCO, ADT, ADS, VIRT, DD, XRT, PLCE, AMD, KKR, RMD, UBER, MMM, BA, HELE, BOX, DISH, MAC, MO, IT, SLB, WU, C, CTXS, HP, LAD, WIX, ZTO, ES, MOH, SRE, DTE, GT, IRDM, ROP, CAR, BZUN, DOV, GIS, NFLX, ALE, AMH, MKSI, VIAC, XP, BLKB, MNRO, FTI, WDAY, XEC, BAP, GIII, LOPE, SBGI, CHE, CIEN, DDS, GRMN, TRU, AMZN, AVGO, BVN, DEA, GWW, KEX, MDLA, ORLY, VG, ZGNX, ALKS, CF, GTLS, CIM, COO, EOG, HOMB, SNA, URI, AMT, AXSM, CALM, ELAN, EXR, FAST, HUYA, IMAX, KBR, MKTX, MMS, NDAQ, SKY, TER, UTHR, CTLT, CLX, CNS, DLX, EXPE, NSA, NBIX, EGOV, SLGN, TMX, VVV, WERN, GOLF, ASGN, DRE, FOCS, JJSF, MGM, OGE, OLLI, TROW, QTWO, UGI, WGO, ANSS, ADM, ABG, FFBC, GBX, HLNE, HLIO, ILMN, INVH, MGPI, PSN, PRGO, PRAA, RUSHA, SNDR, SYF, VSAT, CFX, CVI, DXCM, HLI, JRVR, TCDA,

XOP, XLE, FXI, EWT, NEM, ALK, OKE, KMB, EW, HD, AAL, SPG, CNK, BRK.B, CMS, PZZA, K, BKNG, TSCO, ADT, ADS, VIRT, DD, XRT, PLCE, AMD, KKR, RMD, UBER, MMM, BA, HELE, BOX, DISH, MAC, MO, IT, SLB, WU, C, CTXS, HP, LAD, WIX, ZTO, ES, MOH, SRE, DTE, GT, IRDM, ROP, CAR, BZUN, DOV, GIS, NFLX, ALE, AMH, MKSI, VIAC, XP, BLKB, MNRO, FTI, WDAY, XEC, BAP, GIII, LOPE, SBGI, CHE, CIEN, DDS, GRMN, TRU, AMZN, AVGO, BVN, DEA, GWW, KEX, MDLA, ORLY, VG, ZGNX, ALKS, CF, GTLS, CIM, COO, EOG, HOMB, SNA, URI, AMT, AXSM, CALM, ELAN, EXR, FAST, HUYA, IMAX, KBR, MKTX, MMS, NDAQ, SKY, TER, UTHR, CTLT, CLX, CNS, DLX, EXPE, NSA, NBIX, EGOV, SLGN, TMX, VVV, WERN, GOLF, ASGN, DRE, FOCS, JJSF, MGM, OGE, OLLI, TROW, QTWO, UGI, WGO, ANSS, ADM, ABG, FFBC, GBX, HLNE, HLIO, ILMN, INVH, MGPI, PSN, PRGO, PRAA, RUSHA, SNDR, SYF, VSAT, CFX, CVI, DXCM, HLI, JRVR, TCDA, Sold Out: QQQ, GLD, TLT, KRE, EWZ, LQD, EMB, SLV, OXY, IGV, CCL, PDD, MS, DIS, KSS, JBHT, JWN, NRG, TAP, LYFT, AA, BSX, PVH, WAB, IRM, JNPR, UAA, DVN, CBRL, DISCA, VRSN, CL, HSY, UNM, TSLA, ISRG, PNW, WAT, CNP, EWW, GMED, BWA, DLR, VIPS, GBT, EXC, WST, SPOT, AYI, EFX, MNST, KSU, QLYS, ATUS, TME, CB, SFM, WING, MIME, CAKE, FCN, FANG, TWLO, NVST, CGNX, CPA, MHK, NOV, SBNY, TRV, CMG, AKAM, BAX, YETI, ALXN, CCOI, ICE, MRK, SMTC, FOXF, ADI, FLS, MTB, PPL, ROK, WWE, YUM, DBX, FTCH, BDX, TWOU, CYBR, DOYU, BLK, DVA, MUR, NOC, PHM, TRMB, APH, APA, ATR, FLR, JNJ, MCK, RNG, AEE, JCI, ORA, SAIA, AEIS, AWR, CHH, MMSI, SHOO, TCBI, WFC, IVZ, FRT, GNTX, WELL, INTU, MKC, PCH, SEE, WCC, ZBRA, ALGT, CZZ, PRLB, HA, MTCH, ROST, WDFC, WYNN, MA, BRKS, LLY, HMSY, HRL, IART, MET, ON, TTWO, TDS, ANTM, AVAV, APPF, AJG, ATRC, BECN, CDNS, CWT, CRS, GOOGL, MCO, MYGN, SLAB, TTEK, FSLR, AGIO, SAGE, ALRM, CLDR, HYG, AAP, STZ, EMR, HALO, MAS, NJR, IBKR, AGNC, BCC, AKR, ADC, BCO, CMA, GILD, NYT, PSMT, RLI, SXT, WY, PFPT, VEEV, CREE, HTLD, HIW, ITRI, LPSN, NWN, RHI, SEIC, SAFM, SSYS, UN, XLNX, CXO, BKU, XHR, ARVN, AIR, ALL, CVA, ESE, FWRD, GVA, MANT, MBT, OMCL, ORCL, PIPR, VICR, SPSC, QTS, EDIT, AMED, ADSK, CVGW, CCK, FFIN, MDT, NTCT, PGR, O, SBCF, SIGI, SUI, EVR, CVLT, PMT, IPHI, WK, SHAK, AGR, EVBG, VRRM, COLD, CHNG, AMG, ALV, BOKF, BK, BDC, CAH, CLF, DCI, ERIE, GBCI, KLAC, NHI, ONB, STL, ROG, STRA, TCF, VTR, ZBH, ACHC, AMBA, STAY, APLS, PING, DLB, FORM, EPZM, QURE, PGRE, RCKT, SY,

For the details of DUALITY ADVISERS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duality+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 608,288 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.60% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 485,456 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.46% SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) - 384,988 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.18% BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) - 973,695 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 610,284 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.94%

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 973,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 320,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $489.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 24,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 305,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 551,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $864.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 302.60%. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $88.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 608,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 384,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 931.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 150,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 236.58%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 122,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 2784.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.63. The stock is now traded at around $129.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 61,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 265.19%. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 156,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Duality Advisers, Lp reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production by 91.9%. The sale prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. Duality Advisers, Lp still held 73,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp reduced to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 51.94%. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Duality Advisers, Lp still held 610,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.82%. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Duality Advisers, Lp still held 71,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp reduced to a holding in Newmont Corp by 79.79%. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Duality Advisers, Lp still held 37,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.46%. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Duality Advisers, Lp still held 485,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp reduced to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 87.88%. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Duality Advisers, Lp still held 32,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.