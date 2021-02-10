Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. owns 831 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XSLV, ONEQ, INKM, HDV, DLN, QCLN, UWM, SLQD, BOTZ, LDUR, IBUY, LIT, PDBC, VAW, EWJ, IYM, IVZ, DPZ, GRMN, VTRS, RXT, BSCM, FXU, IUSB, IYR, SDY, VEU, VFH, CMS, DTE, DVN, FAST, HP, KR, LNC, NVAX, OGE, ALTO, QDEL, APPS, BLNK, MXL, BMCH, ATEN, NIO, JMIA, CRWD, DKNG, PLTR, ESPO, HEDJ, IMTM, JETS, PKW, RDVY, REM, ROBO, SCHH, XSD, ABB, APH, HCKT, BOH, BMO, CFFN, CENT, NNN, DSPG, DKS, HSY, ILMN, JKHY, K, LOGI, MPWR, PNFP, RMBS, RBC, RBA, POOL, SNPS, TER, UTHR, WWD, INT, ZION, TXMD, CROX, PERI, EVV, ICFI, QQQX, MELI, VIPS, NOW, RNG, FSK, ETSY, ZDGE, CARR, FAN, FCG, FIVG, FIW, FPE, FXD, FXN, FXZ, HYEM, IWC, QABA, QQXT, SCHC, SHM, TDIV, TFI, USO, VIXY, VXF, VYMI, XAR,
- Added Positions: CWB, VWO, IVV, AOM, VOT, QUAL, GLD, SCHD, JKH, AGG, VGT, IVW, IWP, SPTM, RSP, JKE, VNQ, ESGU, RYT, IJH, FVD, VOO, FIXD, IUSG, IWM, MGK, MUB, VBK, VMBS, MBB, TIP, VGIT, ESGE, USIG, AAPL, VGLT, MSFT, MA, ARKK, VEA, DIS, EFG, IAU, LMBS, MDYG, ADBE, MCO, PYPL, IGSB, PFF, SCHV, SPYG, VLUE, AMZN, CSGP, IDXX, V, GOOG, TWLO, BOND, DGRO, IJR, MTUM, SPYV, XLK, NEE, ODFL, PFE, HEI.A, EFV, IHI, IYW, SGOL, SPIB, SPY, VO, ABT, BAM, CVX, HUM, LMT, SPGI, PG, LUV, BND, BSV, EEM, FMAY, IJJ, IWR, IWX, PGX, QQQ, XLF, AZN, CF, CAT, CNP, GPC, GS, GOOGL, LEG, LOW, MRK, NVDA, PEP, TGT, TXN, UL, VLO, VZ, VRSK, APO, WDAY, VEEV, SHOP, KNSL, COUP, OKTA, BNDX, DON, EMB, FPX, FTCS, FTSM, IDU, IJK, IWF, IWS, IXN, LGLV, MOAT, QYLD, SCHR, SHY, VBR, VTI, VTV, XLE, XLV, PLD, T, AAP, AMD, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BRK.B, BSX, BMY, VIAC, CVS, COF, CCL, CERN, SCHW, CLH, CMCSA, EMN, EIX, EMR, EXC, FISV, LHX, HD, HON, INTU, JPM, JNJ, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, NKE, ES, INSG, PKG, PAYX, PRU, QCOM, CRM, SYK, TMO, UNP, UNH, WM, DFS, MSCI, AVGO, FTNT, FB, ABBV, ZM, FSKR, ARKW, BLV, IGIB, CMBS, EFAV, EMLC, FLRN, FMB, GLDM, GOVT, IEFA, IPAY, IWV, IYC, MGC, MINT, NOBL, OUSA, PHO, PSJ, SCZ, SLY, SOXX, SPHD, SPIP, SPLG, SPMD, SPTL, VCIT, VCSH, VHT, VONG, VONV, VPL, VYM, XLB, XLI, XLY, XMLV, XMMO, CB, ACN, ATVI, A, APD, ARE, DOX, AEP, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AINV, WTRG, ADSK, BDX, BLK, BWA, BRO, CBZ, CSX, PRDO, CHKP, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CMP, ED, STZ, GLW, CXW, CCI, CMI, DHR, D, DD, DUK, EOG, ECL, EGAN, LLY, EQR, EL, EEFT, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FE, FLO, GD, GIS, MNST, EHC, HL, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, MTCH, ITW, INTC, ICE, ISRG, SJM, J, LH, LEN, MGIC, MAR, MMC, MAS, MCD, MDT, MET, MU, MSI, NRG, NDAQ, NEM, NTRS, NVS, NUS, ORLY, PAAS, PBCT, PKI, BKNG, PFG, PSA, PWR, O, RSG, RMD, ROP, ROST, SAP, SLB, DHC, SHW, SIRI, SBUX, TROW, GL, TYL, TSN, UAL, UMBF, USB, VTR, WPC, WBA, WCN, WFC, WY, WMB, XEL, ZBH, SMFG, ET, CHY, LDOS, EXLS, TMUS, BX, VMW, APEI, PM, TAK, KDP, BUD, FAF, CBOE, LYB, KMI, HCA, FBHS, PANW, ZTS, NVEE, IQV, SAIC, WLKP, CYBR, CDK, QSR, QRVO, SQ, KREF, AFIN, CURO, DOCU, UBER, NET, PTON, ACWV, ACWX, AOA, AOK, AOR, BIL, CIBR, EBND, EEMV, EWX, FBND, FEM, FEX, FTSL, FXL, GEM, GSIE, GWX, HEFA, IAGG, IBND, IGLB, IGOV, IGV, ISHG, IUSV, IWD, IWO, IYH, PHB, PTLC, QTEC, REZ, RWO, SCHA, SLV, SRLN, SUB, USRT, VB, VCR, VDC, VOOV, VOX, VSS, VTIP, VXUS, XBI, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, ANGL, VUG, IEF, ICVT, ITOT, HYLS, SCHG, SHYG, USMV, SCHO, IEI, SPTS, IWY, LQD, SCHP, VGSH, ISTB, VTWO, BABA, SPEM, FDN, HYG, NEAR, FIS, F, ANTM, GM, BIV, FGD, IVE, MGV, BP, BBY, BIIB, FHN, HBAN, KEY, REGN, TSM, DAL, AGNC, DIA, DIV, EDIV, FLOT, IYG, SPAB, SPLV, VCLT, WDIV, XLU, AKAM, ALL, AMT, BCE, BAC, BA, BTI, CM, CI, CSCO, C, KO, COP, DHI, ETN, XOM, FDX, GSK, GPN, IP, MXIM, NGG, NFLX, PNC, TJX, UPS, RTX, VMC, WMT, WEC, USA, DISCK, DG, BAB, DGRW, EDV, EFA, FTC, HYMB, JNK, JPST, SECT, SHV, SPSM, VOOG, VPU, VT, VTEB, XLC, XLP, MMM, AES, AZZ, LNT, MO, AXP, THRM, ANSS, AON, ADM, TFC, BIDU, BLL, BBVA, ITUB, BK, BCS, BF.B, CBRE, CDNS, CASY, CINF, CL, ABEV, COST, CVA, CCK, DVA, DE, DEO, EW, ENB, ETR, FDS, FWRD, GE, GGG, GPK, HRB, HAL, HLIT, PEAK, ING, IPG, IRM, KSU, KMT, LKQ, LRCX, LVS, MMS, MCK, MS, NSC, NUAN, OMC, ORCL, PH, PNW, PXD, PGR, PEG, RLI, RF, WRK, RCL, RDS.A, RUSHA, SNY, SKY, STE, TXT, TRP, VOD, VNO, WHR, ZBRA, EBAY, GAB, HQH, BR, TSLA, ZG, ACHC, APTV, PSX, BERY, PFSI, CDW, AMC, AAL, CWEN, ENR, KHC, HPE, TTD, CTVA, ARKG, DFEB, DVY, FBT, FDL, FDT, FEP, FTA, FXH, GDX, HYLB, HYS, IWN, IXUS, JQUA, MDY, MNA, PBW, PID, SJNK, SPDW, SPSB, STIP, USHY, VDE, VGK, VIG, VIGI, VNQI,
- Sold Out: SRVR, QLTA, AGZ, GWRE, MGM, UN, DTN, DTH, SWKS, NOC, GSY, DJP, IBB, IJS, EPD, DRI, ENSG, LUMN, SPOT, PNTG, PSN, GVI, DVYE, FLGE, AMTD, HYD, IXJ, SH, TAN, UDOW, XLG, SBNY, JBL, NXST, OXY, EGP, TCOM, URI, BRK.A, BBBY, PCI, TLH, NTGR, EA, ATRS, GFF, HUBB, IWB, AEL, LYG, MRTN, NRZ, RGLD, SINA, SLF, OTIS, FEI, BOX, GLOB,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,156,161 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,559,330 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78%
- BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 1,312,201 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 519,021 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 397,510 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.53%
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 816,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $543.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 63,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $34.21, with an estimated average price of $32.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.509600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 530,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 110,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $92.61, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $120.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $92.91 and $107.35, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $109.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 745.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 759,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.71%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,056,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 397,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6473.59%. The purchase prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 916,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.47%. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 195,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.30%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 414,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $34.07 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $35.5.Sold Out: BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08.Sold Out: BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $118.98 and $119.6, with an estimated average price of $119.4.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.
