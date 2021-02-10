>
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys Crane Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp

February 10, 2021 | About: CR -1.15% MSGE +1.17%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crane Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minneapolis+portfolio+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC
  1. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 196,241 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 324,730 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  3. Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,288,550 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  4. Sony Corp (SNE) - 403,200 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 103,686 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 252,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

