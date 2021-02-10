Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys Crane Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crane Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CR, MSGE,

CR, MSGE, Added Positions: BA,

BA, Reduced Positions: IBM, FDX, QCOM, GLW, NWL, KR, SNE, PH, OEC, CAT, COHR, INGR, TT,

FedEx Corp (FDX) - 196,241 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 324,730 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,288,550 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Sony Corp (SNE) - 403,200 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 103,686 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 252,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.