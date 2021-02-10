D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Cree Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Snap Inc, LHC Group Inc

Concord, NH, based Investment company D L Carlson Investment Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Cree Inc, Everbridge Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, Snap Inc, LHC Group Inc, MongoDB Inc, Wayfair Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,257 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,033 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,789 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 40,796 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.49% Square Inc (SQ) - 67,071 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 159,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $127.86. The stock is now traded at around $148.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 36,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 109,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 53,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 69,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.38 and $106, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 53,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Cree Inc by 104.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 127,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 144.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 98,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 64,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 583.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 73,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1223.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $880.1 and $1091.1, with an estimated average price of $961.1.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $195.65 and $231.49, with an estimated average price of $212.94.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $17.15.