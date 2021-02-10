Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, Sells Zscaler Inc, Watford Holdings, Delta Air Lines Inc

Investment company Element Pointe Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, ARK Innovation ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Zscaler Inc, Watford Holdings, Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JMIA, TSM, LPRO, PLAN, IWO, HCAT, IWN, TTWO, RTX, HON, ACN,

JMIA, TSM, LPRO, PLAN, IWO, HCAT, IWN, TTWO, RTX, HON, ACN, Added Positions: IVW, ARKG, ARKK, IVV, PGX, MRVL, BSV, CCI, KKR, AAPL, TWTR, SBAC, MSFT, KR, IWD, SEDG, XLK, IWF, DIS, EBAY, AMZN, GLD, XHB, BX, PYPL, NFLX, WORK, RP, BABA, TDOC, TMO, XLNX, CHWY, FB, PINS, TWOU, Z, SPLK, GOOG, SQ, CBOE, NVDA, NEE, CLX, PSTG, CRM, LH, STIP, TSLA, ATVI, NCLH, JPM,

IVW, ARKG, ARKK, IVV, PGX, MRVL, BSV, CCI, KKR, AAPL, TWTR, SBAC, MSFT, KR, IWD, SEDG, XLK, IWF, DIS, EBAY, AMZN, GLD, XHB, BX, PYPL, NFLX, WORK, RP, BABA, TDOC, TMO, XLNX, CHWY, FB, PINS, TWOU, Z, SPLK, GOOG, SQ, CBOE, NVDA, NEE, CLX, PSTG, CRM, LH, STIP, TSLA, ATVI, NCLH, JPM, Reduced Positions: CCL, GOOGL, USMV, XAR, ILMN,

CCL, GOOGL, USMV, XAR, ILMN, Sold Out: ZS, WTRE, DAL, VNQ, MTN, NAD, WBA, NUV, KTF, WIP, MHD, TLT, PPR,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 146,310 shares, 20.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 94,588 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 532,170 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,589 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 67,837 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $73.66, with an estimated average price of $65.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $336.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $152.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 89,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 179.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 59,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 446.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 140,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 137.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $36, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $217.24 and $291.44, with an estimated average price of $258.96.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78.