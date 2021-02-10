Presima Inc. Buys Welltower Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Presima Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Welltower Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Columbia Property Trust Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Presima Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Presima Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $678 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIV, AIV, LSI, AIV, AIV,

AIV, AIV, LSI, AIV, AIV, Added Positions: WELL, WPC, ELS, DLR, HPP, PLD, COLD, EQR, HTA, PDM, GLPI, VTR, HIW, SPG, COR, REG, EPR, OFC,

WELL, WPC, ELS, DLR, HPP, PLD, COLD, EQR, HTA, PDM, GLPI, VTR, HIW, SPG, COR, REG, EPR, OFC, Reduced Positions: PEAK, VICI, CXP, DRH, BRX, NNN, PGRE, RPAI, CUBE, SBRA, CCI, KRG,

PEAK, VICI, CXP, DRH, BRX, NNN, PGRE, RPAI, CUBE, SBRA, CCI, KRG, Sold Out: AIV, HST,

For the details of Presima Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/presima+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 742,100 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,738,100 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 503,000 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 342,820 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.93% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 293,800 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 280,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $3.68 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $6.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 279,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 822.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.76. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 495,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 682.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 419,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 66.50%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 604,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 342,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Equity Residential by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 178,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97.