How Top Investors Maximize Their Money

Investing is something that a majority of people wish they were better at. Not only does investing allow you to grow your money over time, but a strong return on investments is a key indicator of financial health.

Successful investors know a thing or two about money. They know where to spend it and how to get the most out of their investments. If you're looking to get into investing more, why not learn from the people who do it best?

If you're new to investing and need some advice, I believe these eight commonly-practiced habits of top investors could be helpful in your journey.

1. Use credit strategically

You may wonder why anyone would encourage credit usage when talking about ways to be smart with money, but hear me out. If you use your credit card to make purchases you planned to make anyway, you can reap a range of benefits. Cards that award cash back or points on purchases can put money back into your pocket - provided you pay off your balance monthly.

Just like a credit card, investors should remember that taking out loans isn't a free pass to overspend. Go too crazy and you'll find yourself in a lot of debt. Even successful value investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have made money off borrowed funds, but it is essential to first gain a strong margin of safety and be very sure that the investment will pay off - and never invest what you can't afford to lose.

2. Invest in tangible assets

If you want to get into investing, make sure some of your money is being invested into tangible assets. About half of high-net worth investors say they hold some tangible assets like investments in real estate. Such investments are a key part of a well-rounded portfolio. Real estate is a great diversifier and income source, so don't ignore it when you choose to invest.

3. Use long-term buy-and-hold strategies

You might think that top investors spend all of their time buying and trading. It's quite the opposite, actually. Fully 85% of high–net worth investors say they made their biggest gains from long-term buy-and-hold strategies. They purchase solid assets and hold on to them for many years, watching their money grow over time.

One of the best investors of all time endorses this strategy. When asked for his top piece of advice to worried investors, Warren Buffett had this to say. "I would tell them don't watch the market so closely. The money is made in investments by investing and by owning good companies for long periods of time."

4. Make tax-conscious investment decisions

Any high-net worth investor will agree that investments that factor in tax implications see higher returns. When investing, what really matters is how much you're getting after taxes. Bad tax management can result in having to give up a sizable percentage of your gains each year. Retirement plans are a great place to start; it's smartest to invest in tax-advantaged plans.

5. Separate wants from needs

As tempting as it can be to spend money on all the things you want, great investors know the difference between a want and a need. A huge part of building wealth is understanding that investing in long-term goals is more important than indulging current wants.

You may not be able to see the return on your money now, but you'll thank yourself one day for deferring gratification. Commit to buying what you want with current funds, but remember you want your money to work for you, not against you.

6. Have a variety of investments

Successful investors are extremely knowledgeable about their different investment options. Diversifying your portfolio is a huge part of being a successful investor. When thinking about where you should invest your money, consider a range of options: stocks, bonds, mutual funds and tangible assets, to name a few.

Top investors are always learning and trying to understand how they can be even more successful. While it's always good to have a variety of investments, it's important to study what's working and what's not. That way, you can put your money where you can see it will perform best.

7. Believe in what you invest in

The best investors are so confident in what they've invested in that they're willing to maintain that portfolio through market volatility. Your strategy should be built to endure market events, economic crises, etc. Don't invest just for the sake of investing or making a quick buck - believe in what you're investing in.

If your relationship with your investments is just casual, you'll let go of them the minute the going gets tough, buying high and selling low. Invest in assets that are not only meaningful to you, but have a high chance of being valuable in the long term. Those investments are something you'll want to hold on to.

8. Start investing early

To watch your wealth increase over time, you need to give your money time to grow. The earlier you start investing, the more wealth you'll build over the years. The best investors started investing early in life. They built wealth and learned from their mistakes. Don't worry if you haven't begun yet. Starting now is better than not starting at all.

Top investors are an elite group, but by learning ways that they handle their money, you can also start making smarter financial decisions.

Disclosure: I do not own any of the stocks mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for afree 7-day trial here.

About the author: