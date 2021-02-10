Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Appointment of Director

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Neil Gregson as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Neil Dean Gregson (aged 58) has over 30 years' experience of investing in mining and oil and gas companies. From 2010 to 2020 he was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management where, as a member of the equity team, he was a portfolio manager investing in mining and energy companies globally. Prior to that, from 1990 to 2009 he was Head of Emerging Markets and Related Sector Funds (including natural resource funds) at Credit Suisse Asset Management . Mr. Gregson previously held various positions at mining companies, including a role as a mining investment analyst at Gold Fields of South Africa.

Mr. Gregson has a BSc (Hons) Mining Engineering from Nottingham University. He became an associate of the Institute of Investment Management and Research of London in 1994. He holds a Diploma in Business Management from Damelin College, Johannesburg (1988) and a Mine Managers Certificate of Competency, South Africa (1985).

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc., commented:

"On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Neil to Atalaya. His appointment as an independent Non-Executive Director and his broad mining experience will reinforce the Board of Atalaya for the upcoming developments of the Company."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"Neil brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Company and together we look forward to the task of delivering Atalaya's plans for future growth through optimisation and exploration."

Additional Information

Details of the names of companies and partnerships of which Mr. Gregson is or has been a member of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies or partners at any time in the five years preceding the date of this document are set out below:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships/partnerships Uranium Royalty Corp Danakali, Ltd. None

Save for the above, there is no additional information to be disclosed under Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies which needs to be disclosed.

Disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies (see full Announcement)

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

