Pure Extracts Announces Its First Commercial Sale of CBD Oil on the Wholesale Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) ( PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company, focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms, and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it recently contracted its first commercial sale of CBD oil.



Pure Extracts is preparing to deliver the first of what it believes will be multiple shipments this year of its 85% pure CBD distillate under this contract. The Company’s high purity distillate is ideally suited for use in most cannabis 2.0 products including edibles, vape pens and beverages.

Pure Extracts uses its state-of-the art sub-critical/super-critical CO 2 extraction system to create exceptionally pure THC and CBD full spectrum oil and distillate in order to meet the rigorous demands of its customers.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to have completed our first commercial order and we are proud of the quality of distillate that our extraction team has produced in our new, world-class facility.”

The Company also announces that it has engaged Native Ads Inc. and Winning Media to provide digital advertising campaigns in connection with the Company’s ongoing effort to increase awareness. Under the terms of the agreement, Native Ads Inc. and Winning Media will provide a combination of strategic digital media services, marketing coordination, content production, and data analytics services.

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) ( PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Ben Nikolaevsky ”

Ben Nikolaevsky

CEO and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This information release contains certain forward-looking information, including about the timing and completion of the Private Placement, the proposed use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the filing of a preliminary short form prospectus, the receipt of CSE approval and the listing of the Warrants. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.