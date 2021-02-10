>
PRNewswire
KLab to Develop a New Game Based on TV Anime "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" for Worldwide Distribution

February 10, 2021 | About: TSE:3656 -3.03%

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2021

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab"), with permission from the DanMachi4 Project production committee, announced the development of a new PC and mobile online game based on the animated series "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon" planned for worldwide distribution.

KLab will utilize its experience in IP-based game development and operation know-how, both in Japan and overseas, to develop and distribute this new game for fans of the series and players all over the world to enjoy.

In addition, we have decided to partner with Aiming Inc. for game development.

Progress on future development will be announced when available.

About "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?"

"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" is the hit light novel created by Fujino Omori in 2013 and originally published in GA Bunko (SB Creative). The first season of the animated series aired in 2015. In 2017 both the second season of the anime and the animated adaptation of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria" debuted. The third season of the anime was broadcasted in 2020. The fourth season is scheduled to begin in 2022. The series continues to grow a large fan base all around the world and remains widely popular.

TV Anime "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" Official Website:
http://danmachi.com/

Danmachi Anime Series Official Twitter:
@danmachi_anime

©Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi4 Project

About Aiming Inc.

Company Name: Aiming Inc.
CEO: Tadashi Shiiba
Founded Date: May 12, 2011
Capital: JPY 4,282,240,000
Head Office: 7th Floor, LINK SQUARE SHINJUKU, 5-27-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan 151-0051
Stock Symbol: TSE: 3911
Business Overview: Production and development of online games
Website: https://aiming-inc.com/en/

*All other aforementioned company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About KLab Inc.

Company Name: KLab Inc.
CEO: Hidekatsu Morita
Founded Date: August 1, 2000
Capital: JPY 4,910.8 million
Head Office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122 Stock Symbol: TSE1 : 3656
Business Overview: Planning, development and operation of mobile online games
Website: http://www.klab.com/jp/english/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klab-to-develop-a-new-game-based-on-tv-anime-is-it-wrong-to-try-to-pick-up-girls-in-a-dungeon-for-worldwide-distribution-301225504.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.


