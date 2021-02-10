>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Zoomlion Reports 20 Percent Increase in International Sales Revenue in 2020, Aims to Deepen Localization in 2021

February 10, 2021 | About: SZSE:000157 +1.29% OTCPK:ZLIOY +17.25%

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has published an attributable net profit of 7 to 7.5 billion yuan ($US1.08-1.16 billion) in its 2020 performance forecast released on January 20, achieving 60-72 percent year-on-year growth. Profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses increased by 74-93.5 percent year-on-year.

Despite the downtrend in the global economy, Zoomlion's sales revenue in international markets saw a strong upward trend in 2020. Li Bin, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company, attributed the achievement to the company's core competitiveness, especially big investments in research and development as well as carrying out an integrated localization strategy.

Zoomlion's R&D program for 4.0 intelligent machinery has brought a lineup of industry-leading technologies and products to customers worldwide, and as Chinese employees have been unable to travel abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoomlion is hiring more local employees to expand the businesses in international markets.

"We'll continue investing in R&D for international markets, we have more engineers to study the overseas market and develop usable models," said Li. "It's a good time to hire more local employees to assist our business worldwide."

During the pandemic, Zoomlion hired over 200 local employees across different international markets including Indonesia, Thailand, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and more. The company's localization rate in terms of talent has exceeded 85 percent.

For Zoomlion, it is a big challenge to manage international talents from different cultures and religious backgrounds, and the company shows full respect to every employee. Zoomlion uses internet platforms such as Zoom and WeChat for meetings and shares the company's core values and vision through social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

"In 2021, from our estimation, there'll be a recovery in the global economy. It is our plan to extend our global business with more resources. We will continue to collaborate with our partners, colleagues and customers around the world to create a beautiful and sustainable future together," remarked Li.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-reports-20-percent-increase-in-international-sales-revenue-in-2020-aims-to-deepen-localization-in-2021-301225540.html

SOURCE Zoomlion


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)