Vitrolife AB (publ): Report on Operations 2020: Strong end to a turbulent year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2021
Fourth quarter
- Sales amounted to SEK 382 (409) million, corresponding to a decrease of 7 percent in SEK. Sales were unchanged in local currency.
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 164 (160) million, corresponding to a margin of 43 (39) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 21 million.
- Net income amounted to SEK 108 (96) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 0.99 (0.89).
Whole year 2020
- Sales amounted to SEK 1 246 (1 480) million, corresponding to a decrease of 16 percent in SEK. Sales decreased by 13 percent in local currency.
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 454 (587) million, corresponding to a margin of 36 (40) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 24 million.
- Net income amounted to SEK 288 (384) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 2.64 (3.53).
After the end of the period
- The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 87 (-) million, corresponding to SEK 0.80 (-) per share.
- Lawsuit received regarding claimed patent infringement with regard to Time-lapse in Germany.
Gothenburg, February 10, 2021
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Thomas Axelsson, CEO
Queries should be addressed to:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01
Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14
This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 am CET on February 10, 2021.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
