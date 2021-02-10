Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) President and CEO John M Leonard Sold $3.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M Leonard (insider trades) sold 50,985 shares of NTLA on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $71.7 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a gene editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.250000 with and P/S ratio of 63.09. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 177,745 shares of NTLA stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $67.26. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 11,489 shares of NTLA stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 54,659 shares of NTLA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.99. The price of the stock has increased by 14.47% since.

