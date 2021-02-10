>
Guardant Health Inc (GH) Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz Sold $73.7 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: GH +0.78%

Chairman, President and COO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amirali Talasaz (insider trades) sold 454,650 shares of GH on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $162.21 a share. The total sale was $73.7 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $16.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.340000 with and P/S ratio of 57.85. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Guardant Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 160,886 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $158.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.
  • CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 489,114 shares of GH stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $162.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.
  • CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of GH stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $158.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 454,650 shares of GH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $162.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.
  • Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 142,400 shares of GH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $158.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.
  • Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 260,404 shares of GH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $156.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.32% since.
  • Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $162. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GH, click here

.

