CI Global Asset Management Announces February 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs













Trading Symbol







Distribution Amount











(per unit)







CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF







CXF







$0.0400







CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF







FAI







$0.0461







CI First Asset Active Credit ETF







FAO







$0.0450







FAO.U







$0.0450 (US$)







CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF







FDV







$0.0312







CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF







FGB







$0.0279







CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF







FIG







$0.0320







FIG.U







$0.0248 (US$)







CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF







FLB







$0.0329







CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF







FPR







$0.0768







CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)







FSB







$0.0150







FSB.U







$0.0150 (US$)







CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF







RIT







$0.0675







CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)







CGAA







$0.0167







CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF







CSAV







$0.0235







CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)







CRED







$0.0500







CRED.U







$0.0500 (US$)







CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)







CMAR







$0.0500







CMAR.U







$0.0500 (US$)







CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)







CMEY







$0.0510







CMEY.U







$0.0510 (US$)







CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)







CGRE







$0.0860







CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)







CINF







$0.0690







CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)







CGRA







$0.0770







CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)







CCOR







$0.0325







CCOR.B







$0.0297







CCOR.U







$0.0326 (US$)







CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)







CINC







$0.0772







CINC.B







$0.0706







CINC.U







$0.0773 (US$)







CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)







CDLB







$0.0361







CDLB.B







$0.0330







CDLB.U







$0.0361 (US$)







CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF







CAGG







$0.1196







CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF







CAGS







$0.1035







CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF







ONEB







$0.1128





CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending February 28, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before February 26, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is February 19, 2021, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of February 22, 2021.Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $231 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005141/en/