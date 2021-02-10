>
CI Global Asset Management Announces February 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

February 10, 2021 | About: TSX:RIT +0.44%


CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending February 28, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before February 26, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is February 19, 2021, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of February 22, 2021.







Trading Symbol



Distribution Amount





(per unit)



CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF



CXF



$0.0400



CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF



FAI



$0.0461



CI First Asset Active Credit ETF



FAO



$0.0450



FAO.U



$0.0450 (US$)



CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF



FDV



$0.0312



CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF



FGB



$0.0279



CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF



FIG



$0.0320



FIG.U



$0.0248 (US$)



CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF



FLB



$0.0329



CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF



FPR



$0.0768



CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)



FSB



$0.0150



FSB.U



$0.0150 (US$)



CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF



RIT



$0.0675



CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)



CGAA



$0.0167



CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF



CSAV



$0.0235



CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)



CRED



$0.0500



CRED.U



$0.0500 (US$)



CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)



CMAR



$0.0500



CMAR.U



$0.0500 (US$)



CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)



CMEY



$0.0510



CMEY.U



$0.0510 (US$)



CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)



CGRE



$0.0860



CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)



CINF



$0.0690



CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)



CGRA



$0.0770



CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)



CCOR



$0.0325



CCOR.B



$0.0297



CCOR.U



$0.0326 (US$)



CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)



CINC



$0.0772



CINC.B



$0.0706



CINC.U



$0.0773 (US$)



CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)



CDLB



$0.0361



CDLB.B



$0.0330



CDLB.U



$0.0361 (US$)



CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF



CAGG



$0.1196



CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF



CAGS



$0.1035



CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF



ONEB



$0.1128



Supporting investors’ needs



Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].



About CI Global Asset Management



CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $231 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.



This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.



©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

