Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

February 10, 2021


Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences and invited investors to participate via webcast.



SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021


Fireside Chat at 12:00pm Pacific Time / 3:00pm Eastern Time



Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021


Fireside Chat at 9:50am Pacific Time / 12:50pm Eastern Time



The live webcasts can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at [url="]www.illumina.com[/url]. Replays will be posted on Illumina’s website as soon as possible after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.



About Illumina



Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit [url="]www.illumina.com[/url] and connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], and [url="]YouTube[/url].

