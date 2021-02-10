Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day





1 The 2021 forecast excludes a favorable currency impact, at the then prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.25 per share provided on February 4th. 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $5.17 reflects 2020 reported diluted EPS of $5.16, excluding: tax items of $0.06 per share, asset impairment and exit costs of $(0.08) per share, the Brazil indirect tax credit of $0.05 per share and a fair value adjustment for equity security investments of $(0.04) per share.



