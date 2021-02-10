Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by Joby Aviation for revolutionary eVTOL aircraft

[url="]Garmin+G3000%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+integrated+flight+deck[/url]

GarminInternational, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced a long-term agreement to provide the state-of-the-artto Joby Aviation for their revolutionary all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which is expected to commence commercial operations in 2024. Garmin has decades of experience deploying certified avionics solutions to new markets and this is continued with the touchscreen G3000 integrated flight deck for eVTOL aircraft in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market. The G3000 integrated flight deck has amassed extensive field service history, and with this derivation of the system into the eVTOL segment, it leverages that proven experience while offering advanced integration functionality in a compact design with unparalleled capabilities.

“Garmin has a remarkable track record of developing innovative and reliable products,” said Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. “They are market leaders in this space and we’re proud to have their advanced technology onboard.”“We are excited and proud of this strategic relationship with Joby Aviation to provide the advanced Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for their revolutionary eVTOL aircraft,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “To be selected and trusted by Joby, an industry leader in this new market, is truly an honor. Garmin looks forward to continuing our extensive history of proven success in introducing innovative avionics technologies aligned with our vision for urban air mobility and the broader aviation industry. We are confident the G3000 will ultimately help Joby provide advanced, efficient, and scalable air taxi services for years to come.”The modular Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck boasts light weight and vibrant high-resolution flight displays that support navigation, communication and flight sensor solutions and integrates seamlessly with Joby’s aircraft systems. Specifically tailored to meet the needs of eVTOL aircraft, the G3000 system that will be featured in Joby’s eVTOL aircraft delivers enhanced capabilities to optimize their air mobility service through tight integration with the vehicle mission computer and tailoring of flight guidance display indications. Further, the G3000 will be architected to provide the ability to efficiently facilitate future system upgrades as the Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) industry continues to evolve.Joby Aviation is a California headquartered company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. After more than a decade of engineering and development, Joby intends to operate the aircraft as a fast, quiet and affordable air mobility service as early as 2024. The piloted, zero-emissions aircraft, will be capable of transporting four passengers up to 150 miles on a single charge, with a top cruising speed of 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Designed for daily life, the aircraft lands vertically and provides flexibility and versatility to serve nearly any community.Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at [url="]garmin.com%2Fnewsroom[/url], contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at [url="]facebook.com%2Fgarminaviation[/url], [url="]twitter.com%2Fgarminaviation[/url], [url="]instagram.com%2Fgarminaviation[/url] or [url="]youtube.com%2Fgarminaviation[/url].Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G3000 are registered trademarks.Headquartered in California and founded in 2009, Joby has raised $820 million in investment and employs more than 500 people. Joby has offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. For more information about Joby Aviation and the JS4-1 all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jobyaviation.com[/url].All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at [url="]www.garmin.com%2FaboutGarmin%2FinvRelations%2FfinReports.html[/url]. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

