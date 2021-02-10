>
Neuronetics to Participate at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 10, 2021 | About: STIM -1.27%

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat as part of the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark R. Klausner
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0501
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Chelsey Manko
Vault Communications
610-455-2778
[email protected]

