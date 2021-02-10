AppSwarm Appointed Lead Project Manager for OrderNow Last-Mile Delivery Service in Canada

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, is excited to announce it has been appointed lead project developer for the OrderNow.caTM and OrderNow.usTM last-mile delivery service for restaurants and retailers.



AppSwarm will assist in developing and overseeing the deployment of the OrderNow mobile applications for both Android and iOS platforms.

Under its DeliverySwift division, AppSwarm will also provide ongoing technical and backend support for OrderNow as they deploy last-mile delivery services in Canada, and the United States.

OrderNow.ca, a division of Nearest Inc., is a mobile platform providing last-mile delivery for restaurants and retailers in Canada. Our goal is to be a disruptive player in the order delivery industry. Food services are currently paying up to 30% fees to receive an order from other apps, which is simply not sustainable for restaurants.

Daniel Blais, the CEO of Nearest Inc., commented, "We are very excited to have selected AppSwarm as our lead project developers on the OrderNow last-mile delivery service. Their knowledge and expertise in mobile application development will assist us in making OrderNow a disruptive player in the order taking and delivery industry. Nearest Inc. is proud to be launching several apps with support from AppSwarm, to help restaurants and retailers compete cost effectively online."

OrderNow Platform Features

The Main Admin Web Console will feature setup of new stores, on-boarding and approval of delivery drivers, creation of new product categories, and rules for delivery.

Driver App (iOS/Android):

•Allows drivers to be associated with any number of various business portals on the system and shows a driver all details on deliveries including products, directions, payments, etc.

•QR code scanning of packages on pickup and delivery aids with security and costly delivery errors

Customer App (iOS/Android):

•Allows customers to browse their local stores for products, see reviews, and place orders

•Customers can then, via location tracking view their deliveries and get status updates/estimated time of arrival while in-progress

DeliverySwift is an On-Demand logistics last-mile delivery platform that acts as an intermediary between merchants and prospective buyers who wish to get products from local merchants delivered to their doorstep. DeliverySwift’s focus is direct to consumer deliveries for such products as groceries, furniture, pharmacies, Cannabis dispensaries and small bulk job site materials based on local driver transport capacities.

About Nearest Inc.

Nearest Inc. is a technology company focused on helping brick-and-mortar retailers and restaurants compete more effectively online. Our goal is to help consumers Shop Local, without sacrificing cost or convenience. By connecting both local businesses and consumers, we can help protect local jobs, keep money circulating locally and support community-based businesses.

For more information about Nearest Inc, visit us at nearest.com.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

