Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

February 10, 2021 | About: TNXP +3.87%

CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference being held February 16-18, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will be made through the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference website and available on demand to registered participants during the conference at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/company-presentations. Following the conference, the presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the second quarter of 20212 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix expects efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending submission and agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan.

3TNX-1800 and TNX-801 are investigational new biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

Jessica Morris (corporate)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
[email protected]
(862) 904-8182

Olipriya Das, Ph.D. (media)
Russo Partners
[email protected]
(646) 942-5588

Peter Vozzo (investors)
Westwicke, an ICR Company
[email protected]
(443) 213-0505

