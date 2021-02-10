LiveXLive Teams Up With Trey Songz For A Special Valentine's Day Pay-Per-View Concert Powered By Vyre And RnB Magazine TV

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that it has teamed up with Vyre Network and RnB Magazine to bring fans worldwide a special Valentine's Day Pay-Per-View (PPV) Virtual Concert Experience with R&B Megastar Trey Songz which will livestream on Sunday, February 14th at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST.

While the virtual show's production will take place in Los Angeles, LiveXLive will allow fans and couples alike to experience this intimate show as if they were in attendance. Ranging from live performances to exclusive interviews to behind-the-scenes footage, fans will get an all access look from start to finish with the multi-Grammy nominated artist. Ticket pricing begins at $19.99 at livexlive.com/TreySongz .

Roe Williams, LiveXLive's recently appointed Global Head of Talent and Artist Relationships stated, "As an artist driven company, working closely with talent like Trey Songz in creating unique content provides fans with an authentic connection and experience. Through this PPV virtual concert, which includes intimate interviews, real-time interactive fan engagement, virtual merch and more, we are able to deliver a strong moment in music for this Valentine's Day special."

Trey Songz stormed the music scene in 2005 with hits like "I Gotta Make It", followed by a series of charting singles "Can't Help But Wait," "Heart Attack," and even helped Drake launch his career when they paired up in 2009 for "Successful." The Atlantic Records artist then released his third album Ready in 2009 with "Say Aah", peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it Trey Songz's first Top 10 Hit accompanied by a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The following year saw Trey Songz's highest charting song to date, "Bottoms Up" featuring rapper Nicki Minaj from his fourth studio album, Passion, Pain & Pleasure. In 2012, Trey Songz released his first number one album, Chapter V, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. The album's lead single titled "Heart Attack" gave Trey Songz his 2nd Grammy nomination. Following that Trey Songz released his sixth studio album Trigga in 2014, his seventh studio album Tremaine in 2017, and his eighth studio album Back Home in 2020. Trey Songz has sold over 25 million records worldwide with a handful of top charting singles making him a household name and an artist enjoying the longevity of his talents.

LiveXLive's platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.

Trey Songz's Valentine's Day Virtual Concert Experience will begin at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST on Sunday, February 14th. General Access tickets are available for $19.99. livexlive.com/TreySongz

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Vyre Networks RnB Magazine Channel

Vyre Network is a global digital streaming platform available worldwide on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, and the web- available to download for free in over 116 counties. In 2018, RNB Magazine converted their business model from print and digital magazines to a global streaming channel on Vyre Network. Through Vyre, RnB Magazine TV features short and feature length movies, documentaries, and shows influenced by "her." RNB Magazine TV has a solid fan base and now entertains its viewers with live shows, music video playlists to enjoy for multiple R&B sub genres, and a heavy music focus that allows R&B music to progress into the streaming lane. RnB Magazine is known for featuring superstar R&B artists and also rising talent. RNB Magazine has featured artists such as Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Rico Love, Eric Bellinger, and more.

