Univar Solutions Launches "(S)heroes Wear Lab Coats"

February 10, 2021

Campaign Issues the Challenge to Be a Hero and Inspire Future Women in STEM

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today the launch of its first global, purpose-driven campaign spotlighting the contributions of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). In celebration of International Day of Women & Girls in Science on February 11 and International Women's Day on March 8, the (S)heroes Wear Lab Coats campaign seeks to highlight the inspirational women working at Univar Solutions and inspire future generations to explore careers in STEM. A cornerstone of the campaign is the opportunity for anyone to be a hero to young girls by taking a simple action to download, click, like, comment on or share (S)heroes content, or participate in a (S)heroes event, from the official campaign page, corporate YouTube channel or corporate LinkedIn page. For each action, the company will make a $1 donation (up to $25,000 total) to STEM programs and organizations around the world.1

"As a father of three young women, I hope this campaign will help inspire a new network of allies for women's representation and recognition in science. I am very proud of the impact we can make in inspiring young women to become a meaningful part of our next generation of scientists," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director, global Solution Centers and strategic business development. "Women at Univar Solutions stand at the forefront of discovery and formulation excellence as well as help operate our facilities that enable scientists and technical teams to conduct experiments that are unique to the industries and markets we serve."

"Every day, women like me are making discoveries and developing technical innovations that help solve our customers' toughest challenges and improve our world," said Dr. Dejana Drew, director, technical solutions. "I'm proud that our global Solution Centers are hubs of formulation innovation as well as progress toward equality, with women representing nearly 50 percent of our technical team. As a company, we have an ongoing commitment to promote diversity, equality and inclusion, and the innovation that comes with supporting more women in STEM careers."

The campaign kicks off February 10, 2021 and runs through March 31, 2021. Throughout the campaign, women lab leaders and technical experts across the organization will share their stories and success through a series of social media spotlights, videos, white papers and events, including a global virtual roundtable to be held on March 4, 2021.

"We want to spark important conversations and help pave the way for the future of women in science in our industry," added Dr. Drew. "Everyone has an opportunity to tell a story and make an impact, and I am proud to use my voice, technical expertise and influence to elevate awareness and show young women what is possible for anyone."

For more information about (S)heroes Wear Lab Coats, visit univarsolutions.com/sheroeswearlabcoats or follow the company's LinkedIn page to:

  • Explore the campaign
  • Learn more about the company's (S)heroes and Solution Centers
  • Download valuable resources
  • Register for events

About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

1 Univar Solutions will contribute $1 per download, click, like, comment, or share of (S)heroes content, or per participant in a (S)heroes event, from the official campaign page (www.univarsolutions.com/sheroeswearlabcoats), corporate YouTube channel or corporate LinkedIn page, up to an aggregate of $25,000 (US Dollars), to one or more qualified charitable organizations of Univar Solutions choice that maintain or support STEM programs. Automated or robotic responses (as determined by Univar Solutions in its absolute discretion) do not qualify for contributions. Recipients of donations shall be selected solely by Univar Solutions. The campaign begins on 12:01 AM on February 10, 2021 and closes on 11:59 PM on March 31, 2021; provided, that Univar Solutions contributions will cease upon achieving the $25,000 contribution limit.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-launches-sheroes-wear-lab-coats-301225663.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.


