Synlogic Appoints Lisa Kelly-Croswell to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the appointment of Lisa Kelly-Croswell to its board of directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Lisa to our Board," said Aoife Brennan, M.B, Ch.B., Synlogic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Lisa is an exceptional leader with over 25 years of experience across the healthcare spectrum. Her expertise in rapid growth business environments and building high impact teams to drive innovation will be hugely valuable to Synlogic. We are looking forward to learning from Lisa's experience in healthcare delivery and organizational effectiveness as we drive towards making a meaningful impact for patients."

Lisa Kelly-Croswell is a global Human Resources executive with over 30 years of experience in assignments commonly involving rapid business growth, performance turnarounds and innovation. Lisa currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Boston Medical Center Health System (BMCHS)—an academic medical center including a health plan as well as biomedical and clinical research portfolios. Prior to BMCHS, Ms. Kelly-Croswell was Senior Vice President, HR and Corporate Services at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where for seven years she was part of the executive team evolving the company from an early stage biotech, to a fully commercialized pharmaceutical company. Prior to Vertex, she also served as Vice President, HR for Nitromed, a biotech with an approved personalized medicine.

Previously, Ms. Kelly-Croswell served as SVP, HR for Healthcare and Service Operations at CIGNA. She also held multiple leadership roles at the Monsanto Company in global Finance, R&D, and as an expatriate based in Singapore. She began her career in a series of progressive HR positions at Frito-Lay, Inc. with a deeper focus in manufacturing, and received a B.S., Finance and M.A., Labor and Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is a current and past Board Member for multiple non-profit organizations.

"Great biotech companies begin and end with people," said Ms. Kelly-Croswell. "The patients they serve, and the people that make it all happen. I am thrilled to be joining Synlogic at such a growth stage in the company's history. With three programs moving through the clinic and a talented team driving towards a data rich 2021, I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of both the company and the patients they hope to benefit."

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

