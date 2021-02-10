AAK appoints Gabriella Grotte as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To further strengthen its Investor Relations activities and respond to the growing interest in the company, AAK AB (publ.) has appointed Gabriella Grotte as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Gabriella joins AAK with a solid Investor Relations and Communications background. During the past thirteen years she has worked for Swedish company Alfa Laval AB, a leading global provider of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling products and solutions. For twelve of those years she has served as Investor Relations Manager. Aside from holding other senior positions within the fields of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, she has worked as an editor and financial reporter for various news outlets, among them Bloomberg News and Dow Jones Newswires.

"It is with great enthusiasm I join AAK", says Gabriella Grotte. "It's bound to be an exciting journey as the company is in a unique position to benefit from new and changing consumer trends in areas that are relevant to us all. AAK is a company with an entrepreneurial spirit and drive, a clear customer focus, and a strong performance. I am very happy to join the team and I look forward to contribute to the company's future development."

Gabriella Grotte, born in 1971 and a Swedish native, holds a Master's degree in Economics from Lund University in Sweden.

"It is a great pleasure for me to welcome Gabriella Grotte to the AAK team", says Johan Westman, President and CEO, AAK Group. "Gabriella joins our company with extensive and very relevant experience for this new role, and her positive energy and drive match AAK's spirit of continuous improvement."

Gabriella Grotte will assume her position as of May 10, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Westman

President and CEO

Mobile: +46 709 72 31 26

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication at 1:00 p.m. CET on February 10, 2021.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

